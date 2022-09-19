All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies Days After 2 Men Gang-Rape, Set Her Ablaze In Pilibhit

Image Credits: Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational)

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies Days After 2 Men Gang-Rape, Set Her Ablaze In Pilibhit

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  19 Sep 2022 12:47 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A teen girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set ablaze by two men in UP’s Pilbhit area on September 7 died today after severe injuries. The accused in the case have been arrested under IPC, POSCO, and Schedule Castes Act sections.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In the Kunwarpur village of the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl aged 16 was gang-raped, and the accused poured diesel on her to set her ablaze on September 7. The victim, who had been fighting for survival in a hospital situated in Lucknow for over 12 days, died on September 19 (Monday).

The Superintendent of police, Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, has arrested two accused in the case, Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and Rajveer (19), under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Schedule Castes/Tribes Act, and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, The New Indian Express reported.

According to officials, the deceased's body will be handed over to her family after several formalities, including a post-mortem. The Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Yogesh Kumar had recorded the girl's statement before she took her last breath as proof for evidence.

Are Women Safe In Uttar Pradesh?

In another nerve-racking incident, a 15-year girl from Schedule Caste was found dead, and the body was recovered from the Uttar Pradesh's Budaun railway line. The accused was arrested a day later under relevant IPC and POSCO Act sections.

Earlier this week, two Dalit sisters were spotted hanging from a tree in a sugarcane farm field about two kilometres from her house. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem, confirming that both the sisters were raped and strangulated.

The increased crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has made it the most unsafe place, especially for women in remote areas.

A recent survey report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also reveals that 31,677 rape cases were registered in India in 2021, out of which 2,845 rape cases were from UP. Many organisations and political fronts have also shown their concerns about the rising number of crimes in the state.

Also Read: Crime Against Women Must End Now! Horrific Tale Of Rape Cases In Uttar Pradesh That Shook Whole Country

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Uttar Pradesh 
Minor Girl Rape 
Pilibhit Rape Case 

Must Reads

Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies Days After 2 Men Gang-Rape, Set Her Ablaze In Pilibhit
This Teacher From Bareilly Is Revolutionising Educational Space To Accommodate Children With Special Needs
IndiGo Crew Switches Passenger's Seat For Not Understanding Hindi Or English, Sparks Language Row
Purple Revolution In J&K: Know How Lavender Cultivation Is Picking Up & Helping Farmers In Valley
Similar Posts
Upgraded Protective Gear For Women Staff Of Paramilitary Force CRPF: Know More
Gender

Upgraded Protective Gear For Women Staff Of Paramilitary Force CRPF: Know More

The Logical Indian Crew
India Among Countries With High Incidence Of Forced Marriage Of Minors, Reveals UN Report
Gender

India Among Countries With High Incidence Of Forced Marriage Of Minors, Reveals UN Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Women In STEM: Know How Number Of Women Researchers In Science & Tech Field Is Increasing In India
Gender

Women In STEM: Know How Number Of Women Researchers In Science & Tech Field Is Increasing In India

Ronit Kumar Singh
Lighting Up Streets: Over 5,000 Streetlights To Be Installed Across Chennai Under Nirbhaya Scheme
Gender

Lighting Up Streets: Over 5,000 Streetlights To Be Installed Across Chennai Under Nirbhaya Scheme

The Logical Indian Crew
Law Intern Writes To Chief Justice On Non-availability Of Menstrual Products Within Court Premises
Gender

Law Intern Writes To Chief Justice On Non-availability Of Menstrual Products Within Court Premises

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X