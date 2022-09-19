Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies Days After 2 Men Gang-Rape, Set Her Ablaze In Pilibhit

In the Kunwarpur village of the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl aged 16 was gang-raped, and the accused poured diesel on her to set her ablaze on September 7. The victim, who had been fighting for survival in a hospital situated in Lucknow for over 12 days, died on September 19 (Monday).

The Superintendent of police, Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, has arrested two accused in the case, Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and Rajveer (19), under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Schedule Castes/Tribes Act, and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, The New Indian Express reported.

According to officials, the deceased's body will be handed over to her family after several formalities, including a post-mortem. The Sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Yogesh Kumar had recorded the girl's statement before she took her last breath as proof for evidence.

Are Women Safe In Uttar Pradesh?

In another nerve-racking incident, a 15-year girl from Schedule Caste was found dead, and the body was recovered from the Uttar Pradesh's Budaun railway line. The accused was arrested a day later under relevant IPC and POSCO Act sections.

Earlier this week, two Dalit sisters were spotted hanging from a tree in a sugarcane farm field about two kilometres from her house. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area. The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem, confirming that both the sisters were raped and strangulated.

The increased crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has made it the most unsafe place, especially for women in remote areas.

A recent survey report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also reveals that 31,677 rape cases were registered in India in 2021, out of which 2,845 rape cases were from UP. Many organisations and political fronts have also shown their concerns about the rising number of crimes in the state.

