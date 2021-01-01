Maharashtra: Village Panchayat Passes Resolution To 'Banish' Gang-Rape Survivor

A woman who was gang-raped in 2015 has alleged that her village panchayat passed a resolution to banish her, adding, that attempts were made to forcibly drive her out of the place by the locals in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The 30-year-old victim has not just been banished from her village in Gevrai tehsil but has been boycotted by two adjoining villages by passing resolutions, according to an official from the local administration.

The New Indian Express reported that the woman was sexually assaulted five years back while visiting a farm in the village to pluck cotton. However, the four accused were sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this year.

Police officials have said that the woman lodged a complaint against the villagers, accusing them of using abusive language against her. She also alleged that that villagers were threatening her. Meanwhile, the cops have assured that the investigation was underway.



"The gram-sevak pasted a notice on the door of my house, in which I was asked to leave the village. A resolution was also passed to banish me from the village...," said the woman.



"The government should give justice to me. It should tell me where I should go," she added.

On being asked about the decision to banish the woman, the village sarpanch said, "It was a demand of villagers and we acted accordingly by passing a resolution in August."

Beed Deputy Superintendent of Police Swapnil Rathod said, "The woman has also filed a complaint against some villagers for allegedly using abusive language against her. On Monday, some villagers approached us saying that we should not entertain her complaint."



"But it is not possible that we will not take cognizance of the complaint. We are investigating it," he added.

#Breaking | A village in Maharashtra's Beed has passed a resolution to banish a gang rape survivor.



Rakesh with details. pic.twitter.com/7YnAk0t8HO — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 31, 2020

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Irked By Son's Behaviour, Father Writes 2-Acre Land For Pet Dog In His Will