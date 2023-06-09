LGBTQ+ Acceptance On Rise In US, Ipsos Poll Shows Positive Shift In Attitudes

A recent Ipsos poll across 30 countries said 9% of adults globally identify as LGBTQ. It reflects a significant shift in attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights globally.

On Thursday, June 7, the survey highlighted that younger generations, including Millennials and Gen Zers, are more likely to identify as queer, bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, or asexual as compared to the previous generations.

The survey collected responses from more than 22,514 adults aged below 75 in the 30 countries who participated online between February 17 and March 3.

Nicolas Boyon, the senior vice president of research and communications at Ipsos, said the survey demonstrated commonalities across countries, indicating widespread respect for LGBTQ+ rights due to increased interactions with individuals from the community.

Rise In Support For Same-Sex Marriage

Among the countries surveyed, more than half of the respondents supported same-sex marriage, where it is legal. Approximately 56% of respondents across 30 countries believed same-sex marriage should be legal.

Additionally, 16% stated that same-sex couples should obtain some form of local recognition, even if not marriage. The survey also discovered that women were more likely than men to support same-sex marriage.

Most respondents in 26 countries agreed that same-sex couples are as capable of raising children as other parents. This suggests a growing acceptance of diverse family structures and challenges traditional notions of parenting.

Boyon was surprised to see the greater support for transgender people in countries such as Thailand, Italy, and Spain, in contrast to the United States, Eastern Europe, and Great Britain.

The poll reflects a significant shift in attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights globally, as reported by Hindustan Times. With a rise in the number of people having personal connections with individuals from the LGBTQ+ community, there is a growing understanding and acceptance of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

The survey’s findings highlight the need for continued advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in countries lacking support.

