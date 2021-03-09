Indian Navy: After 23 Years, Women Officers Make A Come Back On Warships

After a gap of 23 years, the Indian Navy has recently deployed four women officers onboard its warship. A spokesperson from the Navy announced it on International Women's Day, March 8.

"Four Indian Navy women officers have been deployed on warships in recent times. Two of them have been posted on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while two others are deployed on the naval tanker ship INS Shakti," the spokesperson told ANI.



The women officers were last posted on warships in 1998. However, the decision was reviewed after issues came up during the brief posting.

The two officers deployed onboard the tanker vessel INS Shakti, also include a doctor, who said that the Indian Navy has given her an opportunity to serve both as a doctor and onboard warship.

"We work shoulder to shoulder with our male counterparts," the lady officers said.

The Indian Navy started building separate cabins and toilets for women officers a few years back on its warships to prepare the vessels for lady officers.

The force also recently deployed a lady officer, Lieutenant Commander Karabi Gogoi as the first women defence attache posted abroad. She is presently posted in Moscow as a naval attache.

