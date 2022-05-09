All section
Caste discrimination
Inclusion In Sports! Kolkata Hosts First-Ever Mixed-Gender Football Match, Refereed By Transgender

Image Credits: Dipsita Dhar/Facebook

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Inclusion In Sports! Kolkata Hosts First-Ever Mixed-Gender Football Match, Refereed By Transgender

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

West Bengal,  9 May 2022 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

While both teams consisted of an equal number of male and female players, another unique component of the match was the referee, Suprava Roy, who belonged to the transgender community.

In a first, Kolkata's Ramleela Maidan witnessed a unique football match on May 6 that caught people's attention. The city saw its first-ever mixed-gender football match as a run-up to the 11th All India DYFI conference.

People were amazed to see a woman going for a sliding tackle to snatch the ball away from the opponent's male forward, while a male goalkeeper was seen diving to save a shot taken by his female opponent.

Transgender Referee

The match was held between the Student's Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), two active youth organisations in Kolkata. While both teams consisted of an equal number of male and female players, another unique component of the match was the referee, Suprava Roy, who belonged to the transgender community.

Other Sports Personalities

The match witnessed the presence of the former captain of the Indian women's football team Kuntala Ghosh Dastidar, the country's first Arjuna award-winning woman footballer Shanti Mullick and one of the leaders of the Gender Equality movement Saira Shah Halim.

"I want to thank DYFI for organising such a great event from the core of my heart. The biggest motivator in my life has been sports for all. It doesn't matter who wins or loses, it was important to set an example," footballer Kuntala Ghoshdastidar said, as quoted by The Bridge.

"I wish to witness a change in the system. We could see more such initiatives in future. I will always be beside them," Ghoshdastidar added.

The DYFI, ahead of its All-India conference, is hosting a series of sporting events across West Bengal to inspire the young generation to take up some physical games to keep themselves fit. On May 7, they hosted a short marathon in the city.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Turns Messiah Again, Gifts House To Tamil Nadu's 'Idli Amma' On Mother's Day


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
