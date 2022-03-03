All section
Teenagers Harrowing Ordeal At A Kochi Tattoo Parlour Inspires Women To Speak Up Against Sexual Assault

Image Credits: Unsplash, Wikimedia 

Gender
Teenager's Harrowing Ordeal At A Kochi Tattoo Parlour Inspires Women To Speak Up Against Sexual Assault

Kerala,  3 March 2022 1:30 PM GMT

An 18-year-old girl took to Reddit and talked about a tattoo artist in Kochi named Sujeesh PS, who sexually assaulted her while drawing a tattoo. The viral post resulted in many other customers speaking up against him.

The internet has immense power to make change possible. With both positive and negative aspects, it has the ability to influence the world in many ways. An example of this is a viral post that has inspired several people to be vulnerable and courageous about their harrowing ordeal. An 18-year-old girl accused a Kochi-based tattoo artist named Sujeeth PS of raping and touching her inappropriately while she was getting a tattoo at the city's 'Inkfeckted' parlour.

Taking to Reddit, she narrated her harrowing ordeal for the world to hear. It was titled 'I Can't Feel', it was about her terrifying experience at the popular tattoo parlour. "Ironically, I had mentioned to my friend how this place made me feel more comfortable than most hospitals would have made feel. Little did I know," said a part of her post.

'He Had A Needle On My Spine'

The incident took place a week ago when she visited the tattoo parlour with her friend. She had already decided on the design and its location. For more privacy, she asked for a room where she could get the tattoo. Throughout the process, the artist tried to make small talk with her by asking questions about herself. However, they became uncomfortable and inappropriate as the questions progressed further. Then, he allegedly raped her and touched her non-consensually with the needle jabbing on her spine.



"I still wasn't mad. I just thought it was all my fault which I guess is normal. But I feel like I could have maybe done something differently and this wouldn't happen," she makes the heartbreaking revelation in the post.



Inspiring Others To Speak Up

Over the years, instances of sexual assault are being dealt with increasing courage and sensitivity. Thanks to social media, the post went viral on several platforms. Soon after, several women noticed a similar pattern in the story that inspired them to speak up about their ordeals as well. As reported by The News Minute, another woman took to Instagram and shared her experience in the same tattoo parlour two years ago, where she was asked to remove her bra and was not given any piece of cloth to cover herself up with. Later, she was groped in the process.

"Initially, after my own experience, I was in denial. I had also just gotten a big tattoo, and I didn't want that memory of that to be associated with sexual assault. Later, when I realised I was groped I decided to confront him and asked him how he expected someone to be naked for the entire duration of the tattoo. He just said 'sorry' and I left it at that," she told the news publication. However, she saw the Reddit post that compelled her to speak up about her experience.


Another woman stepped forward to narrate her account, where she was asked to remove her top for a tattoo on her collarbone. She told The News Minute, "He started doing a motion that was pulling down my bra. When I tried to block it, he said he cannot wipe fully if I don't remove my hands. He removed it completely on the pretext of cleaning."



The prime victim in the incident has shared a Google Form, in order to ascertain how many have been affected in the same way. Later, she made another post on Instagram that proved a similar pattern was present in the incidents. As the post has gone viral, netizens are asking for Sujeesh's arrest and for the law to do its job and punish him.

Sexual Assualt 
Kerala 
Tattoo-Artist 

