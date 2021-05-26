At 23, Jeni Jerome Becomes First Woman Commercial Pilot Of Kerala

On May 23, Jeni Jerome scripted history by becoming the first woman commercial pilot of Kerala. Jerome, who is 23 and hails from Kochuthura which is around 25 km from Thiruvananthapuram, has always been passionate about flying, reported India Times.

On her maiden flight, she flew from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram as a co-pilot. Though she was scheduled to fly to Armenia, it was later rescheduled to Kerala, reported OnManorama. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor showered praises on her.

Congratulations to Jeni Jerome from Tvm's Kochuthura on her maiden flight as co-pilot. When she flies today's ⁦@airarabiagroup⁩ flight SHJ to TRV, it's the realisation of a childhood dream of a girl from a small fishing hamlet to be a commercial pilot. A real inspiration! pic.twitter.com/0pJmXF2hoc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 22, 2021

On his Facebook page, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The family that supported Jeni's dreams and wishes is also a role model for the society. The entire society should be prepared to adopt that model of extending support to girls. I sincerely wish that Jeni could reach even greater heights," reported Outlook India. Jerome's father works as a fabrication manager at the British company Lamprell. Born in Kochuthura where she had spent her early childhood, Jeni pursued her education in the UAE.

