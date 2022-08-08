Women In STEM: Kalaiselvi Appointed As First Ever Woman Director General Of CSIR

Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has become the first ever woman director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which has brought about several cutting-edge innovations in the field of research and development in science and tech fields.

The consortium of 37 national laboratories, 39 outreach centres, 3 Innovation Complexes, and five units with a pan-India presence will all be overlooked by this senior scientist who is making waves in the field of STEM. As director general, she would also be appointed as the secretary for the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), a Ministry of Science and Technology wing.

Dr N Kalaiselvi has been appointed as the DG, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR.



Hearty congratulations to Dr Kalaiselvi from the CSIR Family.@PMOIndia @DrJitendraSingh @PIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/oHIZr9uoMG — CSIR (@CSIR_IND) August 6, 2022

Moving Beyond The Glass Ceiling

Kalaiselvi had completed her schooling in a humble Tamil medium school in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. From here, she picked up her interest in the subject of science and built up on it admirably. Starting off her career as an entry-level scientist, she now has 25 years of an illustrious career in the field of science.

As reported by The LiveMint, her contributions to the R&D Department are innumerable, including 125 research papers, six patents, and works done for developing practically viable Sodium-ion/Lithium-sulfur batteries and supercapacitors.

As a senior scientist with knowledge of electrochemical power systems, she directed her understanding of the subject toward several govt-driven missions. She has contributed to the Mobility Mission Concept Note & CSIR-CECRI's Technical Report on National Mission for Electric Mobility (NMEM) and has played a key role in multiple other projects for the implementation of e-mobility in India.

It is not a new feat for Kalaiselvi to have broken the glass ceilings and moved forward, as she previously held the title of being the first woman director of the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI). She has managed this role remarkably for around three years and has now succeeded Shekhar Mande to become the new Director-General of CSIR.

This would be the first time in the 80 years of CSIR's history that a woman would hold the chair as the Director General.

