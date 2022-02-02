All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Journalist Alka Raza Becomes Chairperson Of XLRIs Centre For Gender Equality

 Image Credits: Facebook, The Indian Express

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Journalist Alka Raza Becomes Chairperson Of XLRI's Centre For Gender Equality

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  2 Feb 2022 1:57 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Raza thanked XLRI for the confidence and trust it has shown in her and said that she feels honoured to be a part of India's oldest and leading management institute.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership (CGEIL) at XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has appointed renowned journalist and author Alka Raza as its chairperson. With an aim to empower women, the centre was set up in March last year to encourage the inclusion of females in economically gainful activities.

"I have joined the Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership (CGEIL) of XLRI as its Chairperson, based in Delhi NCR. XLRI is the oldest and a leading B- school in India," Raza said in her Facebook post.

"The trigger for the centre's genesis is the alarming rise of gender gap in the country. According to the World Economic Forum, India ranks 140 out of 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index (GGI) 2021. It was ranked 98th in GGI 2006. As per the Survival Gender Inequality Index (GII), started in 2010 by the UN Human Development Report, India stands at 155 among 156 countries in health and survival domains," an XLRI spokesperson said, according to Telegraph India.

Women Participation In Leadership

CGEIL was set up at the initiative of XLRI alumni passionate about enhancing women participation in leadership and the workforce. To support the initiative, a formal body of XLRI Alumni, XL4W, was instituted.

Welcoming the new chairperson, XLRI director Father Paul Fernandes said, "It is a privilege and honour to welcome Alka Raza, a renowned media professional and academic, to the XLRI family. We are glad to have her as part of the Centre with 35-plus years of experience spanning continents. She brings vast experience to the institution, covering major socio-political and economic crises worldwide. Her significant contributions to addressing women's issues and human development are bound to add value to our teachings.

"We look forward to learn more from her great work, which has previously reverberated in Africa, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia and West Asia among other places," Fernandes said.

Raza will take charge from Shreyashi Chakraborty, assistant professor in organisational behaviour at XLRI and centre's first chairperson.

"CGEIL has a determined goal, which is to increase the women participation in the workforce within the next five to 10 years through strategic and broad-based interventions. Initially, we have set up this centre and aim to build a world-class centre of excellence in future," the XLRI director added.

Raza thanked XLRI for the confidence and trust it has shown in her and said that she feels honoured to be a part of India's oldest and leading management institute.

"My experience of all these years has taught me that it is our duty and need to reach out to those people who live in underprivileged circumstances. We must recognise women for their role and contribution they have been making for centuries," she said.

In future, the centre will intensify its networking with women in the industry, students, corporate sector, policymakers, other employers to generate and accelerate change, including a lecture series and a pilot study on Women and Employment in Delhi NCR.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu To Offer Free JEE, NEET Coaching for Govt School Aspirants

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Alka Raza 
XLRI 
Centre For Gender Equality 
Business School 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X