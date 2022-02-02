Journalist Alka Raza Becomes Chairperson Of XLRI's Centre For Gender Equality

Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership (CGEIL) at XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has appointed renowned journalist and author Alka Raza as its chairperson. With an aim to empower women, the centre was set up in March last year to encourage the inclusion of females in economically gainful activities.

"I have joined the Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership (CGEIL) of XLRI as its Chairperson, based in Delhi NCR. XLRI is the oldest and a leading B- school in India," Raza said in her Facebook post.

"The trigger for the centre's genesis is the alarming rise of gender gap in the country. According to the World Economic Forum, India ranks 140 out of 156 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index (GGI) 2021. It was ranked 98th in GGI 2006. As per the Survival Gender Inequality Index (GII), started in 2010 by the UN Human Development Report, India stands at 155 among 156 countries in health and survival domains," an XLRI spokesperson said, according to Telegraph India.

Women Participation In Leadership

CGEIL was set up at the initiative of XLRI alumni passionate about enhancing women participation in leadership and the workforce. To support the initiative, a formal body of XLRI Alumni, XL4W, was instituted.



Welcoming the new chairperson, XLRI director Father Paul Fernandes said, "It is a privilege and honour to welcome Alka Raza, a renowned media professional and academic, to the XLRI family. We are glad to have her as part of the Centre with 35-plus years of experience spanning continents. She brings vast experience to the institution, covering major socio-political and economic crises worldwide. Her significant contributions to addressing women's issues and human development are bound to add value to our teachings.



"We look forward to learn more from her great work, which has previously reverberated in Africa, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia and West Asia among other places," Fernandes said.



Raza will take charge from Shreyashi Chakraborty, assistant professor in organisational behaviour at XLRI and centre's first chairperson.



"CGEIL has a determined goal, which is to increase the women participation in the workforce within the next five to 10 years through strategic and broad-based interventions. Initially, we have set up this centre and aim to build a world-class centre of excellence in future," the XLRI director added.



Raza thanked XLRI for the confidence and trust it has shown in her and said that she feels honoured to be a part of India's oldest and leading management institute.



"My experience of all these years has taught me that it is our duty and need to reach out to those people who live in underprivileged circumstances. We must recognise women for their role and contribution they have been making for centuries," she said.



In future, the centre will intensify its networking with women in the industry, students, corporate sector, policymakers, other employers to generate and accelerate change, including a lecture series and a pilot study on Women and Employment in Delhi NCR.

