Caste discrimination
International Womens Day: Google Doodle Celebrates With Animated Slideshow Featuring Women Of Diverse Cultures

Image Credit- Google.com

Gender
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

International Women's Day: Google Doodle Celebrates With Animated Slideshow Featuring Women Of Diverse Cultures

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

8 March 2022

Editor: Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

From a mother working from home and managing the children to a wildlife photographer waiting for the perfect click in the forest, the animated slideshow features the diverse role of women in society.

Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day all across the globe. It is observed to commemorate women's cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements, focusing on the women's rights movement bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, violence/abuse against women, and reproductive rights.

This year the search engine giant Google has released a unique Doodle in the form of an animated slideshow to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women of different cultures all across the globe.

From a mother working from home and managing the children to a wildlife photographer waiting for the perfect click in the forest, the animation features the diverse role of women in society. Each illustration in today's Google Doodle is hooked by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Thoka Maer: Doodle Art Director

Maer says that life during the pandemic has been hard for everyone, especially women. She says that the last couple of years during the pandemic has compelled women to shift focus, compromise priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them.

Inspiration Behind The Doodle

Maer says that very basic things such as getting up in the morning, getting through the day, washing dishes, holding on to the job or letting go of it, and taking care of self and everyone are all a huge piece of work since the inception of the pandemic.

Through her Doodle, she hopes that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now. She emphasized on all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve.

Hijab Girl Finds Place In Doodle

A lot has been said and happened in India over hijab. The protest against donning a hijab in educational institutes began at a college in Karnataka, which went on to become a nationwide topic. Amidst these protests, Google's search engine has given room for a hijabi showing equity with other women.

Also Read: Exemplary Show Of Honesty: Rickshaw Driver, Passenger Return Bag With ₹1.5 Lakh

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
International Women's Day 
Google Doodle 
Animated Slideshow 
Women 
Diverse Cultures 

