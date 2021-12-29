Indian Railways Announces Reserved Berths For Women Passengers In 2 Bihar-Bound Trains

To provide a safe and comfortable journey to the women passengers, the Indian Railways has taken the decision to reserve berths for them in two trains going to Bihar.

A few seats in every coach of Vikramshila Superfast Express and Bhagalpur Garib Rath would be earmarked for female passengers. According to officials privy to the matter, seats in each coach of these long-distance trains, across all the three classes would be set aside to cater to every category of traveller.

As many as six berths in sleeper class, four-five in third AC and three-four in second AC coaches will be reserved for women, reported News18. The new provision would come into effect from January 2022.

Other Measures

The Indian Railways had earlier taken a similar step of reserving berths for women passengers in a few trains including Garib Rath, Rajdhani, Humsafar Express, and Duronto Superfast trains. This facility would be available irrespective of their age, travelling alone or in a group.



Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will assist the Government Railway Police (GRP)/ District Police to provide better protection and security of passengers, reported Mint.

Meri Saheli

Earlier, the Railways had introduced 'Meri Saheli', a pan-India campaign, with an aim to provide enhanced safety and security to female passengers, right from boarding to deboarding a train. Reports suggest that the RPF has been training lady officers and staff for the purpose.

The minister further added that lady RPF personnel are escorting the Ladies Special trains. The train escorting teams have been briefed to keep an extra vigil on the lady passengers travelling alone, ladies coaches en-route, and at halting stations.

Speaking on grievance redressal mechanism, Vaishnaw said that the ministry would act on a passenger's concern if they are raised through various social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Also Read: How School Curriculum Can Help In Uprooting Stigmas Associated With LGBTQ Community?