First Of Its Kind! All-Women Indian Army Officers Embark On Sailing Expedition

Caste discrimination
Gender
Tamil Nadu,  16 Feb 2022 12:21 AM GMT

The nine-member contingent led by Major Mukta S Gautam embarked on the offshore expedition yesterday, February 15, on the Chennai-Vizag-Chennai route covering the distance of 900 nautical miles.

An all-women team from the Indian Army have set sail on an offshore expedition between Chennai, Vishakhapatnam and back. Being the first-ever, it was flagged off from the Chennai Port on February 15, by the Telangana governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, with the Lt. Governor of Puducherry and the Indian Army's senior officers present at the ceremony.

The nine-member contingent is led by Major Mukta S Gautam and it embarked on the Chennai-Vizag-Chennai expedition yesterday. It consists of five women with the rank of Major and four with the rank of captains. Including Gautam, the Majors are Priya Semwal, Priya Das, Rashmil Sangwan, Arpita Dwivedi and Sanjana Mittal. The women with the Captain ranks are Jyoti Singh, Malvika Rawat, Shubham Solanki and Sonal Goyal.

Motivating Young Girls

As reported by WION News, the adventurous expedition is organised by the Indian Army's Southern Wing Sailing Command Node and EME (Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers) Sailing Association situated in Secunderabad. The team will be covering a total distance of around 900 nautical miles or 1700 km.

The aim behind the expedition is to promote women empowerment. Congratulating the contingent, the governor stated that the sailing trip further demonstrates the strength of women in the Indian Army. Over the years, the MCEME's (Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering) Sailing Association has done wonders towards promoting the sport and nurturing professional players in the field. Similar expeditions have taken place on other routes such as Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kochi and the sailing expedition around the Indian peninsula.

Present at the ceremony was the institute's Commandant, Lt Gen TSA Narayanan who wished the girls well. As they have undergone rigorous training in bluewater sailing, he congratulated them and saw them off before they embarked on the remarkable journey yesterday.

Also Read: Journalist Alka Raza Becomes Chairperson Of XLRI's Centre For Gender Equality

