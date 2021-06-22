Mawya Sudan Becomes First IAF Woman Fighter Pilot From Jammu & Kashmir

24-year old Mawya Sudan has become the first woman fighter pilot to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Sudan, a resident of the Lamberi village, was commissioned at the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. She will undergo fighter training for over a year to become 'fully operational as a fighter pilot, reported The Times of India.

Family Says 'Feeling Proud'

Sudan's family is extremely delighted and proud of their daughter becoming the 12th woman officer to be inducted as an IAF fighter pilot.

"I am feeling proud. Now she is not just our daughter but a daughter of this country," said the father, Vinod Sudan, reported NDTV.

"I am incredibly proud of my younger sister. This was her dream since childhood. I am sure she will add to her laurels soon. This is just the beginning. Everyone is treating her like her own daughter. People from all over the country are supporting and motivating her. It is an inspiring story for everyone," said Manyata Sudan.



With the induction of more women officers, the Indian Armed Forces is marching towards making the team more inclusive.

In June 2016, Flight Lieutenants Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, and Mohana Singh were the first women to be commissioned as flying officers. The IAF currently had 11 women fighter pilots with complete training to fly supersonic jets like the MiG-21s.

