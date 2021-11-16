All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Guwahati Bans Cross Gender Massage Across Spas, Salons To Prevent Malpractice

Image Credits: Twitter/Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Unsplash 

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Guwahati Bans Cross Gender Massage Across Spas, Salons To Prevent Malpractice

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Assam,  16 Nov 2021 10:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The city's municipal authority issued a set of guidelines for unisex salons, spas, etc, after several raids caught many employees indulging in illegal activities such as prostitution.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Recently, many raids took place where employees were caught indulging in illegal activities, such as prostitution. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) laid down guidelines banning cross-gender massage in salons and spas across the city. The guidelines aim to prevent malpractices and have to be strictly followed by all the existing unisex salons and spas, along with newer establishments that must adhere to the same to procure licenses.

"Umpteen number of complaints have been received from citizens alleging several malpractices in certain Spas and unisex parlours which have been deemed detrimental to a civic society," said the order that was passed on November 13.

Transparent Doors, No Exclusive Chambers

The new rules have asked the establishments to install a transparent door. Along with this, they are not allowed to have an entire room or chambers within its premises. The therapists are expected to be qualified in their jobs. Under no circumstances should the massage be provided by the opposite sex. Lastly, the establishments must maintain the contact details of the customers visiting these spas and salons. Non-compliance with these rules will incur a penalty or severe punishment.

The GMC commissioner Devashish Sharma told Indian Express, "We are not trying to moral police, but there are many senior citizens and organisations that have brought to our notice that such establishments were mushrooming in different parts of the city." Further, he added that the city authorities are "bound to respect the public morality", and the illegal ongoings will only prove 'detrimental' to the civic society.

According to The Times of India, there are around 300 salons and spas around the city. A recent raid at a spa in Guwahati's Ulubari area raised questions about such activities as it was running without any legitimate trade license.

Also Read: 'Violated, Neglected & Traded': Nineteen Harmful Practises That Need To Stop Against The Girl Child

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Guwahati 
Prostitution 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X