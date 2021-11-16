Guwahati Bans Cross Gender Massage Across Spas, Salons To Prevent Malpractice

Recently, many raids took place where employees were caught indulging in illegal activities, such as prostitution. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) laid down guidelines banning cross-gender massage in salons and spas across the city. The guidelines aim to prevent malpractices and have to be strictly followed by all the existing unisex salons and spas, along with newer establishments that must adhere to the same to procure licenses.

"Umpteen number of complaints have been received from citizens alleging several malpractices in certain Spas and unisex parlours which have been deemed detrimental to a civic society," said the order that was passed on November 13.

Transparent Doors, No Exclusive Chambers

The new rules have asked the establishments to install a transparent door. Along with this, they are not allowed to have an entire room or chambers within its premises. The therapists are expected to be qualified in their jobs. Under no circumstances should the massage be provided by the opposite sex. Lastly, the establishments must maintain the contact details of the customers visiting these spas and salons. Non-compliance with these rules will incur a penalty or severe punishment.

The GMC commissioner Devashish Sharma told Indian Express, "We are not trying to moral police, but there are many senior citizens and organisations that have brought to our notice that such establishments were mushrooming in different parts of the city." Further, he added that the city authorities are "bound to respect the public morality", and the illegal ongoings will only prove 'detrimental' to the civic society.

According to The Times of India, there are around 300 salons and spas around the city. A recent raid at a spa in Guwahati's Ulubari area raised questions about such activities as it was running without any legitimate trade license.

Also Read: 'Violated, Neglected & Traded': Nineteen Harmful Practises That Need To Stop Against The Girl Child