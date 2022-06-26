All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Look Where The World Has Reached: Gujarat Minister Insists Woman Sarpanch To Break Gender Stereotypes

Picture Credit: Wikimedia (Representational)

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

'Look Where The World Has Reached': Gujarat Minister Insists Woman Sarpanch To Break Gender Stereotypes

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Gujarat,  26 Jun 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

In a remarkable move, the minister for education in Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, asked the sarpanch of Rantej village, Meenaba Zala, to remove her veil before the felicitation ceremony at an event.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The minister for the education of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, requested a woman sarpanch of Rantej village, Meenaba Zala to remove the veil before the felicitation ceremony at an event. The minister was attending the launch of annual school enrolment and 'Kanya Kelavani' schemes when he politely insisted the sarpanch come out of traditional customs.

Reportedly, the first-ever female sarpanch of the village, Meenaba, was sitting on the floor next to several other veiled female villagers. In contrast, the men were seen seated next to them in a plastic chair.

Upon asking the sarpanch to remove the veil, village men replied, "Women of Rajput caste don't remove their veil when among other men." The minister, in reply, said, "What role does the caste play in this? Vaniya, Patel, Darbar, or Brahmin... see how happy these women are now and the blessing they will give you," The Quint reported.

Breaking Gender Stereotypes

The minister said these traditions and customs should be followed at home, not in public. Being a sarpanch, one needs to come out of traditional rituals. Let the village decide what's wrong and what's right. By removing the veil, one will not lose respect, he added.

The minister emphasised breaking gender stereotypes and added that these customs are not unhealthy, but we need to evolve and change with time and should move forward.

Meena, who defeated four male candidates in the sarpanch election six months ago, removed her veil after a village elder agreed with the education minister. Reportedly, she had the wish to join the police force but couldn't as her brother and other family members were strict.

She dropped out in the first year of her undergraduate course in Bachelors of Commerce, B.Com. Upon removing her veil, Meena said, "The minister has rightly said. We must keep our traditional rituals at home and move with the time." In this remarkable effort of the minister to break gender stereotypes, the villagers lauded and appreciated the move.

Practice Of Veiling In India

According to a study conducted by Lokniti in 2019 under the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) and reported by India Today, two out of every five women, irrespective of religion, practice the tradition of covering their face when in public places, in front of the other men or at home.

The practice of veiling is quite prominent in tier-2 and three cities across India. Similar initiatives like Gujarat's education minister would aid women to come out of traditional customs and move with the time.

Also Read: Here Are Some Red Flags That Shouldn't Be Missed To Ensure Good Mental Health Among Teenagers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Veil 
Gender Stereotypes 
Gujarat 

Must Reads

'Look Where The World Has Reached': Gujarat Minister Insists Woman Sarpanch To Break Gender Stereotypes
International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking: Use Of Illegal Drugs In Youngsters Continue To Rise
Old Video Of Fight Between Shiv Sena And NCP Workers Falsely Shared As Recent
Scripted Video Showing Alleged 'FASTag Scam' Circulated As Real Incident
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X