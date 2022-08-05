All section
Caste discrimination
Women Empowerment! Know How This Organisation Is Uplifting Low-Income Groups In Delhi & Bengaluru

Image Credit: Greenpeace India

Gender
Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Women Empowerment! Know How This Organisation Is Uplifting Low-Income Groups In Delhi & Bengaluru

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  5 Aug 2022 8:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

In a bid to empower the low-income groups, especially women, Greenpeace India has provided bicycles to over 450 labourers in Bengaluru and Delhi. The initiative has been executed under their campaign ‘Power The Pedal.’

The Greenpeace India organisation has taken up an initiative under the 'Power the Pedal' campaign to provide bicycles to over 450 labourers, especially women working in Bengaluru and Delhi. The initiative aims to empower women from low-income groups.

The campaign also aims to create a community of 5,000 female labourers who will travel by cycle to fight against climate change and pollution. An environmental organisation, Greenpeace India, is transforming ordinary groups into changemakers through this initiative.

The age of women labourers who have become part of the 'Power the Pedal' campaign is aged between 40 to 50 years, adding that most of them walk to their workplace as they are not in the condition to afford any other medium of transport.

Made Commuting Easy For Women

A beneficiary of the campaign said, "The city of Delhi has got so many new transportation mediums. We feel it's not made for us because we can't afford it."

Another beneficiary, Pavitra, said, "I used to walk every day for two kilometres to reach my workplace. I had to walk and then work as there was no other option. Cycling has made it easy and can commute better in the city."

The project manager of Greenpeace India, Avinash Chanchal, said, "We're trying to make a community of women cyclists challenge the car-based infrastructure. We aim to bring enough cyclists on the roads to create a demand for cycling infrastructure. It will also encourage to fight against climate change and pollution," Business Standard reported.

The two-wheelers and cars on the roads of Delhi occupy almost 75 per cent of the space but contribute only 20 per cent of the total commuting needs. The civic agencies should realise that there is an urgent need to build an infrastructure that would allow and encourage more cyclists to use bicycles, he added.

According to Greenpeace India, the current women's participation in the total workforce is nearly 20 per cent. But cycling infrastructure, which promotes an affordable, accessible and efficient commuting system, will impact the women's participation rate positively.

Also Read: Space Science Education! School In Kolkata Set To Launch Its Own Nano Satellite From Campus

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Greenpeace India 
Women Laborers 
Cycling 
Delhi 
Bengaluru 

