On A Rise! Women Having Better Qualifications Than Men

Women with equal or better economic statuses than their counterparts are more likely to face domestic violence in their homes. One of the causes of increasing violence can be the compelling need the male gender feels to re-establish the patriarchal power balance. If women seek to go against the 'normal' system of hypergamy, in which women have better money than men, they are 14 per cent more likely to face violence. The study was undertaken by the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, across all castes, religions and geographical factors.

22% Women Choose Non-Hypergamous Marriages

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for 2015-2016 stated that 22 per cent of women choose non-hypergamous marriages. Over the last four decades, the percentage of men with better qualifications than their wives have dipped from 90 per cent to 60 per cent. On the contrary, the percentage of women with a better qualification has risen from 10 per cent to 30 per cent. IndiaSpend quoted an Assistant Professor from Shiv Nadar University, Puranjit Roychowdhary, "This [the data from the study] showed that while women might be more empowered in marriages because they are violating hypergamy and being more educated, they are [actually] still exposed heavily to domestic violence".

According to the traditional Indian patriarchal norms, the primary decisions of the household are for men to take,while women have socially been dependent on their male counterparts. Studies have proven that non-hypergamous marriages promote better women empowerment, allowing women to decide about buying things for household management, visits to relatives and so on. Whereas, in cases where women are more financially stable and, in a position, to provide better for the family, men use domestic violence to sabotage the professional success of their wives.

Gender Equality Can Improve GDP By $700 Bn

If India curbs gendered violence and fully embraces gender-based violence, we can augment our annual gross domestic product by $700 billion, a report by McKinsey mentioned in 2015. In the last few decades, the government has launched women empowerment programmes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Mahila Shakti Kendra for rural women and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana for pregnant women.

On how women receive domestic violence, experts believe there is a feeling of 'female guilt' amongst women, because of not spending enough time with the family, not providing adequate caregiving at home to children or elders due to professional commitments. Making national and state policies is not enough to protect women from domestic violence and promote gender equality.

Firstly, the data collected from organisations like National Crime Records Bureau should document the on-ground reality. Secondly, effective and efficient policy implementation measures can render better results. Primary interventions on social levels like promoting gender equality, ensuring good literacy amongst all genders and diving responsibilities at home can become the first step. Providing help and shelters to victims of domestic violence can be the second step. The final step would be supporting victims and advocating for holding the abusers responsible. Implementation of small steps at a larger scale is what we need to look at now!

