Disney Heir Charlee Corra Comes Out Publicly as Transgender, Condemns Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Charlee Corra, one of the heirs of the Disney family, has come out publicly as a transgender person and condemned anti-LGBTQ bills.

In a recent interview, Corra, who uses "he" and "they" (gender-neutral) pronouns, said that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, during the organisation's annual gala in Los Angeles in March 2022.



Roy P. Disney, the grandson of Roy O. Disney and Corra's stepfather, a co-founder of The Walt Disney Company, increased that amount to $500,000 last week.

"Equality matters deeply to us," Disney wrote in a statement, "especially because our child, Charlee, is a transgender person and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community," they added.



Disney also stated that the family was "heartbroken" when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay or Trans" bill as it prohibits classroom instruction of gender identity or sexual orientation with children in standards K-3 or deemed developmentally or age-inappropriate, according to NBC News.



Corra, a biology and environmental science teacher in a high school, told international media that the HRC gala was sort of a public coming out for them since they had come out privately as trans four years ago in 2018.

'Journey Has Been Tough'

Corra, who has been famously referred to as Charlee Disney in news reports, said that even though they have a lot of privilege and support, their journey has been quite tough.



"I did not had much openly gay role models," the 30-year-old said. "And I certainly did not have any trans or non-binary role models. I did not see myself reflected in anyone, and that made me feel like there was something wrong with me."



Corra, who told the media that they do not have much experience with advocacy or public speaking, lamented that they "do not do very much to help." "I don't take action or call senators," they said. "It seemed that like I could be doing more."

Condemns Anti-LGBTQ Bills

They condemned anti-LGBTQ+ bills and noted that such kids already deal with higher rates of depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety and bullying. "Then to put something like this law on top of that? They cannot learn about their community and history at school, play sports, or use the bathroom they want to use?" they told reporters.

The Walt Disney Co. came under controversy after reports came in February that the company had donated to every sponsor and co-sponsor of the Parental Rights in Education bill. Disney's CEO Bob Chapek said in a staff email in March 2022 that he and the leadership of the company "unequivocally stand" with LGBTQ+ employees, but he did not condemn the bill, arguing that corporate statements "do very little to change minds or outcomes."



After criticism from employees internally, Chapek announced on March 11 that the company would pause all political donations in Florida and apologised for his first statement in a letter published on Disney's official website.



"It is clear that this is not just a problem about a bill in Florida, but is yet another challenge to basic human rights," he said. "You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."



Roy P. Disney stated that his family wanted to make a donation in part as the Human Rights Campaign did not accept a $5 million donation announced by Chapek in March 2022. Joni Madison, the interim president of the group, said that HRC wants to see Disney "build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, including Florida's 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' bill, do not become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books."



Sheri Disney, Charlee's mother, stated the matching donation was meant to remind individuals that LGBTQ+ kids need support. "I have a kid who is a trans person, and I love my child no matter what," she said.

Also Read: Kerala Govt Plans To Provide Skill Training Programme For Transgender People To Make Them Self-Sufficient





