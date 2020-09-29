Gender

Caught On Camera: MP Cop Beats Wife After She Finds Him In Extra-Marital Affair Act, Says It's "Family Dispute"

"But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and traveling abroad at my expense," Madhya Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma, caught on camera beating his wife, said.

29 Sep 2020
Caught On Camera: MP Cop Beats Wife After She Finds Him In Extra-Marital Affair Act, Says Its Family Dispute

A Madhya Pradesh policeman was sacked after a shocking video of him assaulting his wife at home surfaced online. A video of Madhya Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma thrashing his wife at their residence in Bhopal went viral.

Sharma allegedly assaulted his wife after she caught him in the act of an extra-marital affair. The video sparked outrage, but what enraged netizens even more was Sharma's brazen response after being questioned on the incident.

Sharma denied all allegations of domestic abuse when confronted by the media, and claimed that it is a "family dispute".

"We have been married for 32 years, in 2008 she complained against me," Sharma told ANI. "But the point is since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and traveling abroad at my expense".

Sharma further accused his wife of "stalking" and putting up cameras in the house to keep an eye on him.

Netizens took to social media to speak up against Sharma's justification of violence against his wife.

"This mindset. Exactly this feeling which makes men think that women are 'their property' to ill-treat, to beat, to do as they please," Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, wrote on Twitter. "If law-keepers talk this language & get violent with women what hope in hell will the society have. Shameful".


