Gender

China: Outrage After University Asks Female Students Not To Wear 'Revealing' Clothes That Create 'Temptation'

"Don't wear overly revealing tops or skirts. Don’t wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation," the guide said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   3 Sep 2020 11:28 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
China: Outrage After University Asks Female Students Not To Wear Revealing Clothes That Create Temptation

A university in China sparked wide outrage after its female students were asked to refrain from wearing 'overly revealing' clothes to avoid tempting others, especially the male students.

A 50-point safety guide was published on August 1 by Guangxi University in southwestern China for the first-year female students. The list included a dress code.

"Don't wear overly revealing tops or skirts. Don't wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation," the guide said.

The university also advised the female students to avoid wearing high heels in some circumstances.

Netizens slammed the university for setting an example for victim-blaming. The phrase "Guangxi University female students' security guide" has garnered 200 million views on Weibo.

In a similar incident in India last year, security guards were posted in front of the gates of Hyderabad's St Francis College for Women to inspect the length of kurtis worn by the women studying in the institute. Women were also stopped from attending classes if they were found to be flouting the dress code.

A notice issued made it mandatory for women to wear kurtis that were of knee height or longer.

Also Read: Protests Erupt In China After Curbs On Teaching In Mongolian Language

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian