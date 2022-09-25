All section
Caste discrimination
Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder: Resort Demolished On CMs Order, BJP Leaders Son Arrested

Image Credits: Twitter/ The Pursuit Room, Pratik Joseph (Representational)

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder: Resort Demolished On CM's Order, BJP Leader's Son Arrested

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttarakhand,  25 Sep 2022 5:03 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

After the murder of a 19-year-old girl fuelled protests, the demolition of the resort, owned by the BJP leader's son, was carried out on the state government's orders. The teenager's body was found in Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday.

The demolition of Vantara resort in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, owned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son Pulkit Arya, was carried out on the orders of the state government. After the murder of the 19-year-old receptionist fuelled protest, the order to demolish the resort in which she worked was issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The main three accused in the murder of the teen girl- Pulkit Arya, BJP leader's son and owner of the resort, assistant manager Ankit Gupta and resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar- have been sent to 14-day custody by the court. The police came to action after the body of a teenager, who went missing for a week, was found near the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday (September 25).

Following the protest sparked across the state, the CM has also issued an order to all the district magistrates to investigate all the resorts functioning in the state. The orders also mention that strict actions will be taken against all the illegally operating resorts.

According to officials, the post-mortem of a 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari was conducted on Saturday at AIIMS Rishikesh, and the body has been handed over to her family. The state police have been given the orders to investigate the case thoroughly and reveal the hidden facts. Several reports have claimed that the accused was murdered after she refused to indulge in wrongful practices with the guests in the resort.

'Strict Punishment For Such Heinous Crimes'

The CM, while commenting on Ankita Bhandari's murder case, said, "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work to make the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal," reported India Today.

He added, "Today while talking to Ankita Bhandari's father through the phone, I expressed my condolences. At the same time, I assured that the state government will take the strictest action against the culprits by conducting an impartial investigation into this heinous crime."

The one accused- Pulkit Arya is the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya who was the chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board with cabinet minister's rank. A day before the missing body of the victim was recovered, the Uttarakhand police arrested three accused in the case. According to officials, the girl went missing on September 18, and audio of the incident has been recorded.

Also Read: Telecommunications Bill: Govt Proposes Law To Access Encrypted Calls, Messages On WhatsApp & Similar Apps

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder 
Ankita Bhandari Murder 
Pushkar Singh Dhami 
Who Is Pulkit Arya 

