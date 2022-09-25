Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder: Resort Demolished On CM's Order, BJP Leader's Son Arrested

The demolition of Vantara resort in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, owned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son Pulkit Arya, was carried out on the orders of the state government. After the murder of the 19-year-old receptionist fuelled protest, the order to demolish the resort in which she worked was issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The main three accused in the murder of the teen girl- Pulkit Arya, BJP leader's son and owner of the resort, assistant manager Ankit Gupta and resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar- have been sent to 14-day custody by the court. The police came to action after the body of a teenager, who went missing for a week, was found near the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday (September 25).

Following the protest sparked across the state, the CM has also issued an order to all the district magistrates to investigate all the resorts functioning in the state. The orders also mention that strict actions will be taken against all the illegally operating resorts.

According to officials, the post-mortem of a 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari was conducted on Saturday at AIIMS Rishikesh, and the body has been handed over to her family. The state police have been given the orders to investigate the case thoroughly and reveal the hidden facts. Several reports have claimed that the accused was murdered after she refused to indulge in wrongful practices with the guests in the resort.

'Strict Punishment For Such Heinous Crimes'

The CM, while commenting on Ankita Bhandari's murder case, said, "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work to make the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal," reported India Today.

He added, "Today while talking to Ankita Bhandari's father through the phone, I expressed my condolences. At the same time, I assured that the state government will take the strictest action against the culprits by conducting an impartial investigation into this heinous crime."

आज अंकिता भंडारी के पिताजी से दूरभाष के माध्यम से बात करते हुए अपनी शोक संवेदनाएं प्रकट की। साथ ही उन्हें आश्वस्त किया कि राज्य सरकार इस जघन्य अपराध की निष्पक्ष जांच कर दोषियों पर कठोरतम कार्रवाई करेगी जो इस प्रकार के घृणित कार्य को करने वाले अपराधियों के लिए एक नजीर साबित होगी। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 24, 2022

The one accused- Pulkit Arya is the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya who was the chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board with cabinet minister's rank. A day before the missing body of the victim was recovered, the Uttarakhand police arrested three accused in the case. According to officials, the girl went missing on September 18, and audio of the incident has been recorded.

