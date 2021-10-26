All section
Caste discrimination
Battling All Odds, This Single Mother & Fitness Trainer Is Ensuring More Women Make It Big In Sports

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Battling All Odds, This Single Mother & Fitness Trainer Is Ensuring More Women Make It Big In Sports

Andaman and Nicobar Islands,  26 Oct 2021 11:21 AM GMT

28-year-old Pooja Biswas had to fight through hardships including poverty, meeting with an accident, and a failed marriage to carve a niche as a sportsperson and a fitness trainer.

Pooja Biswas could not fulfil her dream of becoming a successful athlete owing to extreme poverty and personal issues. However, the sports lover and a fitness trainer is ensuring her daughter makes it big in the world of sports.

The 28-year-old is training her daughter Avneet Kaur (7) to compete in the Olympics and bag a medal for India when she grows up.

Born in Rangat, a town in middle Andaman island, Biswas is the daughter of a carpenter and always had an inclination towards sports rather than studies. Her father Kalipada wanted her to be a successful athlete like PT Usha.

During her school days, she participated in 100 and 200 m sprints besides high jump and long jump. Unfortunately, she lacked the training of a good coach, and the lack of facilities made her switch to water sports.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, she said, "We were poor. I didn't have a coach or proper facility to train so that I could compete in national events."

Accident

She came under the training of the then Sports Authority of India coach Esudasan and won medals in rowing for the island. However, she met with an accident in 2013 and had to give up the sport.

Battled Depression

She had a failed marriage in 2014 and suffered from physical and mental trauma. Despite her personal problems and medical treatment, Biswas trained in a gym in Gujarat. She also mastered aerobic exercises, Zumba, besides becoming a fitness instructor and personal trainer.

After her course completion in Gujarat, she applied in the government sector but was rejected there. But, because of her 'not to give up' attitude, she approached the RGT School, managed by Retd. Director of Sports, A&N Administration, Joy Kumar Roy. During his time, Roy had known Biswas as a young Rowing enthusiast and was ready to offer her a space to conduct Fitness Training.

The young fitness enthusiast now works as a trainer in a gym and has trained several women on the island so far. She was also invited by the Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) Police and the A&N Command for conducting training sessions.

"One day, I wish to have my own Gym. But I don't have enough money," Biswas said.

"My dream is to train my little daughter so that she could compete in the Olympics in future," she added.

Biswas wants to train more girls and women and encourage them to take care of their physical and mental being.

Also Read: Delhi Leads Way In Sustainable Transportation, To Get Blue & Pink E-Autos


Pooja Biswas 
Athletes 
Gym trainer 
Fitness instructor 

