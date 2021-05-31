Assam: Woman Raped While Walking Home From Hospital, Two Detained

In yet another shocking incident, a woman from Assam's Charaideo district who was walking home from the hospital along with her daughter was kidnapped and allegedly raped by two men.

Reports state that the woman, one of the tea-garden workers, was walking home with her teenage daughter after testing for negative for COVID-19. They were reportedly forced to walk home after the hospital authorities denied an ambulance on May 27.

Police officials have detained two persons in this connection. Meanwhile, the survivor has undergone a medical examination and the reports are awaited.

"Few days ago, our family tested positive for COVID-19 and we are under home isolation for one week. After my father and mother's health worsened, we were admitted to a hospital," the daughter said, reported NDTV.

"When we tested negative, the hospital authority asked us to go home. We asked for an ambulance to return home, but they denied it. We were discharged from the hospital at 2.30 pm. We asked them if we can stay the night in hospital since there was Covid curfew, but the hospital authorities said no," she added.

While returning, the mother-daughter duo was chased. The accused caught hold of the mother while the daughter managed to flee the spot. The distance between the hospital and their village was nearly 25 km.

Health officials in the district contended that there were no guidelines mandating the provision of ambulances to the ones who have recovered from coronavirus.



"It's a government hospital and they could have easily stayed here for a night, if they had asked. Even the woman's husband had spent a night in the hospital after his test report came negative (as he couldn't return home due to curfew). We are conducting an inquiry into the allegations," said Dr Nizara Devi, joint director of health at Charaideo.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said ambulances should be made available to COVID-negative patients for returning home.

