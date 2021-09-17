All section
Caste discrimination
Most Humiliating Experience: 19-Yr-Old Assam Girl, In Shorts, Stopped From Entering Exam Hall

Image Credits: The Indian Express

Gender
'Most Humiliating Experience': 19-Yr-Old Assam Girl, In Shorts, Stopped From Entering Exam Hall

Assam,  17 Sep 2021 7:02 AM GMT

According to Jublee Tamuli, the admit card did not mention any specific dress code to sit in the exam. She was given a curtain to cover her legs while appearing for the examination.

In a bizarre case of moral policing, a 19-year-old girl student in Assam was not allowed to sit for an entrance exam for wearing shorts. Later, she was made to wrap a curtain around her legs in order to appear for the test.

The incident took place in Tezpur town on Wednesday, September 15, when Jublee Tamuli appeared for an entrance exam of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), The Indian Express reported.

The teenager along with her father had travelled 70 kilometres from their hometown Biswanath Chariali to the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute Of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Tezpur, which was the venue for the exam.

Jublee said there was no problem after entering the institute, however, trouble started as soon as she entered the exam hall.

She alleged that she was asked to sit for the test after changing her clothes.

"While the security guards let me enter the premises, I was stopped by the invigilator at the exam hall. He said I would not be allowed to enter wearing shorts," she told The Indian Express.

No Mention Of Any Specific Dress Code

According to her, the admit card did not mention any specific dress code to sit in the exam. "I appeared for my NEET exam in the same town a few days back, wearing exactly the same clothes but nobody stopped me. How could I know about it when there was no mention?" she said.

Despite repeatedly pleading to let her sit for the exam, she was denied permission. Lastly, the Controller of Exams said she could take the exam if she managed to arrange a pair of pants.

Her father Babul Tamuli rushed to the closest market, 8 km away to buy a pair. All this while, Jublee alleged that she was losing precious time and feeling humiliated. As her father was getting late in sourcing a pair of trouser, she was given a curtain to cover her legs.

"The authorities did not check for COVID protocols, masks, temperature but they checked for shorts. This is totally unfair," she said, reported The Indian Express.

Most Humiliating Experience

Terming it as the most humiliating experience of her life, Jublee said she would write to Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu about the whole incident.

"Nobody points a finger if a boy wears something like this. They go bare-bodied in public, wear a vest only, but nobody says a thing. But when it comes to girls, things are completely different," she added.

She termed the complete test 'stressful' as the curtain kept slipping off while she was writing.

Focus On Preventative Measures To Control Vector-Borne Diseases: Centre To States


