Arunachal Pradesh Records Best Sex Ratio, Manipur Worst: Government Data

Arunachal Pradesh recorded the best sex ratio in the country compared to other states, according to the 2018 report on "vital statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System."

Sex ratio at birth is the number of females born per thousand males. Arunachal Pradesh recorded 1,084 females born per thousand males, followed by Nagaland (965), Mizoram (964), Kerala (963) and Karnataka (957), The Hindu reported.



The worst was reported in Manipur (757), Lakshadweep (839) and Daman & Diu (877), Punjab (896) and Gujarat (896), while states such as Delhi recorded a sex ratio of 929, Haryana 914 and Jammu and Kashmir 952.

The ratio was determined on the basis of data provided by 30 States and Union Territories as the "requisite information from six states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal is not available," said the report published by the Registrar General of India.

The number of registered births increased to 2.33 crore in 2018 from 2.21 crore registered births the previous year. "The level of registration of births has increased to 89.3 per cent in 2018 from 81.3 per cent in 2009," the report said.

