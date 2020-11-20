Indian Army Selects 422 Women Officers For Permanent Commission

Out of the 615 women officers who were considered for the permanent commission in the Army, according to the results of a special selection board, 422 women have been found fit.

After the orders of the Supreme Court in February to induct all eligible women short service commissioned officers in permanent commission, the Army constituted Number 5 Selection Board whose proceedings were held from September 14 to 25 to check the short service commissioned women officers for permanent commission.



The five-member board also included a woman Brigadier from the Army Medical Corps, reported The Indian Express.

According to the results of the selection board, around 57 women officers have not opted for the permanent commission even though they were fit for it. It further stated that 68 women officers who have not been granted permanent commission would now be released from service with a pension.

A total of 20-year service has been offered to 106 officers who have not been recommended for permanent commission so that they can earn a pension and then released from service. Around 42 officers have had their candidature postponed as they are in a temporary low medical category and have been granted some time.

Due to the non-receipt of requisite medical documents results of around six officers have been withheld, and the result of 40 officers have been withheld on administrative grounds.

Reportedly, several women officers have not been granted permanent commission and will be released from service in the near future after completing their terms under short service commission.

Women officers who have been selected for permanent commission belong to different branches such as Engineers, Signals, Intelligence Corps, Army Air Defence, Army Aviation Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Army Service Corps and Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering.

In a total of 43,000 officers, approximately 1,653 are women officers. With the help of this permanent commission which is being granted to the women officers, they would now be able to get promotions to higher ranks.

However, even after such a strong decision, there is still confusion whether they will be offered commands of units and regiments as many who are senior in age and service have not been able to do essential courses as they were not open to them while they were under the short service commission.

In 1992 women were selected in the army in non-combat branches, then in 2008, the government extended permanent commission to women officers in the Judge Advocate General's Branch and Army Education Corps.

A major decision was taken by the Delhi High Court in 2010 as they awarded permanent commission to women officers in all branches in which they were serving at that time.

The government appealed against the verdict in the Supreme Court. Finally, in February this year, the Delhi High Court's order was upheld.

In March 2019 the present government extended permanent commission to women officers but the offer was not implemented retrospectively.

