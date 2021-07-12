Angry Over Not Having Son, Andhra Man Kills Daughter After Banging Her Head Against Wall

In a shocking incident, a man, angry at his wife for not giving birth to a son, allegedly banged his two daughters against a wall in their house in the Jodimamidivalasa area in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagram.

The younger daughter, K Pravani who was two years old had died on the spot while the elder daughter, K Siri, aged four, is being treated at a local hospital for the injuries sustained. Doctors have stated that her condition is stable but critical nonetheless.

Upset Over Birth Of Daughters

The accused, identified as K Prasad, is a daily wager. He married Lakshmi six years ago and the couple was blessed with two daughters. Police, however, claim that Prasad desired a male child and used to harass his wife for giving birth to two daughters instead.

According to a report by The Times of India, Prasad incited a fight with Lakshmi over the issue on Friday night. He flew into a rage and banged his daughters' heads against the wall before fleeing from the house. With the neighbours help, Lakshmi took her bleeding daughters to a nearby hospital where Pravani was pronounced brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Lakshmi, the police registered a case against Prasad and initiated efforts to nab him. The deceased child's body was sent for postmortem examination.

Gender-Based Violence On The Rise Amid Pandemic

According to experts, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put women across the globe on the tipping point —exposing them to greater health risks, threatening their survival due to financial constraints, and an increase in gender-based atrocities.

