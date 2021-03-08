The Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday virtually flagged off an all-women crew led Shipping Corporation of India vessel, MT Swarna Krishna, informed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway.



This is the first time in the world maritime history that an all-women crew is sailing a ship.

"The Shipping Corporation of India, as a part of its ongoing Diamond Jubilee celebrations and to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8, 2021, achieved another feat when Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, virtually flagged off the 'All Women Officers' Sailing' on MT Swarna Krishna," the ministry said in the said in a statement.

The Union minister Virtually flagged off the vessel on March 6.



HK Joshi, CMD, SCI, discussed the unabated and relentless pursuit of SCI to realise the 'paradigm shift' in the maritime sector. The sector has recognized and honoured the 'empowered womanhood' in seafaring women who have dared, endeavoured and sacrificed to achieve it, reported The Hindu.



The ministry said that the move demonstrated the gradual shift in the perception of seafaring as a male-oriented profession and the principles of Diversity & Inclusion that SCI upholds. It also said that SCI has been a pioneer in employing women seafarers on board its vessels and has implemented various initiatives such as age relaxations and fee concessions to aspiring female cadets through its Maritime Training Institute in order to promote their integration into the maritime sector.

Also Read: Send Ideas To Boost Women Safety To Noida Police, Become ACP For A Day