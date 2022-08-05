All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
History Made! All-Women Navy Crew Completes Surveillance Mission Over Arabian Sea

Image Credit: Navy Spokesperson

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

History Made! All-Women Navy Crew Completes Surveillance Mission Over Arabian Sea

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  5 Aug 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Five women officers from the Porbandar Naval Air Enclave have completed their maiden mission in Arabian Sea, and have become the first ever all-women crew to have carried out an independent maritime mission.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Navy observed a proud moment with the completion of its first-ever all-women aircrew surveillance mission over the North Arabian Sea. The team consisting of five women officers from the Naval Air Enclave based in Porbandar has completed the mission onboard a Dornier 228 aircraft.

Prepping Towards The Historical Mark

The Indian Navy took to its official Twitter page to convey its adulation for the officers who completed the mission successfully,

The mission, which they believe in having showcased the 'Nari Shakti', took month-long sessions of ground training and comprehensive briefings on the requisites of the mission. It marked a unique achievement within the Indian Army's history and has paved the way for a future where women officers would handle many more missions.

Onboard the Dornier 228 maritime reconnaissance aircraft were the officers from the Indian Navy's INAS 314, a frontline Naval Air Squadron based at Porbandar, Gujarat. Captained under Mission Commander, Lieutenant Aanchal Sharma, the team pilots Lieutenant Shivangi and Lieutenant Apurva Gite, tactical officer Lieutenant Pooja Panda and sensor officer Sub Lieutenant Pooja Shekhawat ensured a smooth completion of the mission over the North Arabian Sea.

According to the Hindustan Times, the unique feat has made these five officers the torchbearers of a change within the structure, which would now hopefully present more opportunities for women army officers. The navy has taken a positive step towards it by inviting more women officers to serve on board warships and pilot helicopters.

Indian Navy's Inclusive Measures Goes A Long Way

This is not the first time the Indian Navy has been on the news for providing opportunities to women officers. Their inclusive policies and measures date back to several events, including the 2018 all-women sailing circumnavigation expedition across the world and the recent announcement of the Navy being among the first to induct women to the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre under the Agnipath model.

They have often ensured a space with equal opportunities and have driven the transformation to it through numerous initiatives. The North Arabian Sea mission navigated by the all-women crew sets itself as one of the key achievements towards this goal.

It would set the pace for a provision where women in the aviation cadre can take over great responsibilities and greater challenges.

Also Read: 'Like Mother, Like Son': Heartwarming Post About Retired Major & Her Army Graduate Son Is Winning Internet

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Select A Tag 
Women in armed forces 
Indian Navy 
Empowering women 
All-Women Crew 
arabian sea 

Must Reads

Center Set To Pull 3 Types Of Codeine-Based Syrups Off The Shelf Amid Drug Abuse Concerns: Report
History Made! All-Women Navy Crew Completes Surveillance Mission Over Arabian Sea
CWG 2022: Sudhir Bags Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Murali Sreeshankar Settles For Silver On Day 7
Swiggy Allows Employees To Take Up Second Jobs Under New 'Moonlighting Policy'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X