History Made! All-Women Navy Crew Completes Surveillance Mission Over Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy observed a proud moment with the completion of its first-ever all-women aircrew surveillance mission over the North Arabian Sea. The team consisting of five women officers from the Naval Air Enclave based in Porbandar has completed the mission onboard a Dornier 228 aircraft.

Prepping Towards The Historical Mark

The Indian Navy took to its official Twitter page to convey its adulation for the officers who completed the mission successfully,

The mission, which they believe in having showcased the 'Nari Shakti', took month-long sessions of ground training and comprehensive briefings on the requisites of the mission. It marked a unique achievement within the Indian Army's history and has paved the way for a future where women officers would handle many more missions.



Onboard the Dornier 228 maritime reconnaissance aircraft were the officers from the Indian Navy's INAS 314, a frontline Naval Air Squadron based at Porbandar, Gujarat. Captained under Mission Commander, Lieutenant Aanchal Sharma, the team pilots Lieutenant Shivangi and Lieutenant Apurva Gite, tactical officer Lieutenant Pooja Panda and sensor officer Sub Lieutenant Pooja Shekhawat ensured a smooth completion of the mission over the North Arabian Sea.

According to the Hindustan Times, the unique feat has made these five officers the torchbearers of a change within the structure, which would now hopefully present more opportunities for women army officers. The navy has taken a positive step towards it by inviting more women officers to serve on board warships and pilot helicopters.

Indian Navy's Inclusive Measures Goes A Long Way

This is not the first time the Indian Navy has been on the news for providing opportunities to women officers. Their inclusive policies and measures date back to several events, including the 2018 all-women sailing circumnavigation expedition across the world and the recent announcement of the Navy being among the first to induct women to the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre under the Agnipath model.

They have often ensured a space with equal opportunities and have driven the transformation to it through numerous initiatives. The North Arabian Sea mission navigated by the all-women crew sets itself as one of the key achievements towards this goal.

It would set the pace for a provision where women in the aviation cadre can take over great responsibilities and greater challenges.

