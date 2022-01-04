All section
ONGC Appoints Alka Mittal As Its First Female Chairman And Managing Director

Image Credits: Twitter/ONGC, Wikimedia 

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

ONGC Appoints Alka Mittal As Its First Female Chairman And Managing Director

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  4 Jan 2022 2:29 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Dr Alka Mittal joined the energy corporation in 2018 where she worked as the director of human resources, becoming the first woman to hold a director position in the company.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) appointed Dr Alka Mittal as the company's new Chairman and Managing Director (MD). Replacing Subhash Kumar, she became the first-ever woman to head the energy company.

Earlier, Alka Mittal held the position of Director - Human Resources when she joined ONGC in 2018. She was the first woman to be a full-time director, irrespective of any department. Also, she became the senior-most member after Kumar's retirement last year.

Breaking The Glass Ceiling

As reported by The Times of India, Mittal is a seasoned professional when it comes to leading a team. When she joined in November 2018, she was the first woman to join the company's board. She made the work environment safe for over 27,000 employees, a combination of contract workers, including women employees.


"A postgraduate in Economics, MBA (HRM) and Doctorate in Commerce and Business Studies, she had joined ONGC as a Graduate Trainee in 1985. She brings a rich experience spanning over three and a half decades. As a senior HR specialist, Dr Alka Mittal has made rich contributions in various professional forums and bodies," said her profile on the ONGC website.

One of Dr Mittal's essential contributions is incorporating sustainability in the workforce. Her profile adds, "she incorporated sustainability into the talent acquisition process by adopting the practice of Green Recruitment in ONGC through online application process and interviews, saving time, cost and resources. Furthermore, her efforts have 'contributed towards creating an inclusive workplace ecosystem.'

Subhash Kumar retired from his post on December 31, leaving a void in the position over the New Year weekend. As reported by Business Standard, neither the Cabinet's Appointment Committee nor the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced the successor. Before Kumar, Shashi Shankar was the last time full-time Chairman and Managing Director(MD) of the corporation.

Also Read: At 50, Nykaa's Falguni Nayar Makes It To The List Of Billionaires


ONGC 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

