Delhi Woman Forced To Drink Acid By In-Laws, DCW Intervenes After Police Fail To Act In 6 Months

In a shocking case of negligence, police officials failed to register the case of an acid attack survivor even after six months to the incident, according to the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW). The woman, a resident of outer Delhi's Kirari area, was forced to drink acid by her in-laws in January.

After months of inaction, the survivor's brother called the DCW helpline on July 20, and flagged it. He sought help from the commission, informing them that the case was not registered till now, reported NDTV.

Victim's Brother Sought Commission's Help



The commission acted decisively on receiving the information and recorded the woman's statement before the sub-divisional magistrate. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal met the survivor receiving treatment at a government hospital in the national capital.

Reports mentioned that her condition was critical, and she had become weak.



After DCW's intervention, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR but did not include the section of acid attack in the same.

"Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the police and asked them to add section 326A (punishment for acid attacks) of the Indian Penal Code in the case," the panel said, reported NDTV.

The commission has assured legal help to the victim in her pursuit of justice.



Rising Cases Of Acid Attack

It is not an isolated incident, as many similar cases have been reported in the recent past. According to a report by India Today, A 25-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior was forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law on June 28.

According to reports, the victim was in a critical state and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

When the incident came to light, Maliwal wrote to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan seeking justice for the victim and accusing the police of mishandling the case.

Several people came forward to help the girl. The blood requirement has been fulfilled. Thanks for keeping humanity alive ! @BloodDonorsIn 😊 pic.twitter.com/EGNDOdB7Gq — Rahul Tahiliani (@Rahultahiliani9) July 24, 2021

In another disturbing incident, DCW on Friday, July 23, said that a Faridabad woman was attacked by her husband with hot oil and acid. The attack caused 35 per cent burn injuries to the woman's face who is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung hospital.



