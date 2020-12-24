'Punjabi Lioness': Netizens Hail 62-Yr-Old Woman Driving Jeep To Join Farmers' Protest

The farmers' protest against the new farm laws that has been going on for the past four weeks is still on full swing. It also has witnessed people of all ages participating to express solidarity with the agitated farmers seeking the repealing of the contentious laws.

Amid the chaos, a story, which is going viral, is of a 62-year-old woman Manjeet Kaur and her five companions who drove a jeep from Patiala to join farmers' protest at the Singhu border. The picture was shared on social media by the Kisan Ekta Morcha which took the internet by storm.

Netizens on Twitter hailed Kaur as a 'Punjabi lioness' and appreciated her courage for coming all the way down from Patiala to the Singhu border. One user wrote, "One of the most heartening part of the anti CAA as well as the farmer protests is the participation of women. They are right at the front and centre of the resistance against the government. More power to these courageous women!!!

Women Power💪🏼we Rock💪🏼💪🏼 — Arvinder Deol Goraya (@ArvinderDGoraya) December 21, 2020





This is a Punjabi lioness. These are no ordinary people. If they resolve, they will overturn the system. — an (@an_1087) December 22, 2020

