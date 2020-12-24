Gender

'Punjabi Lioness': Netizens Hail 62-Yr-Old Woman Driving Jeep To Join Farmers' Protest

62-year-old Manjeet Kaur and her five companions who drove a jeep from Patiala to join farmers’ protest at the Singhu border.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   24 Dec 2020 4:36 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: India.com

The farmers' protest against the new farm laws that has been going on for the past four weeks is still on full swing. It also has witnessed people of all ages participating to express solidarity with the agitated farmers seeking the repealing of the contentious laws.

Amid the chaos, a story, which is going viral, is of a 62-year-old woman Manjeet Kaur and her five companions who drove a jeep from Patiala to join farmers' protest at the Singhu border. The picture was shared on social media by the Kisan Ekta Morcha which took the internet by storm.

Netizens on Twitter hailed Kaur as a 'Punjabi lioness' and appreciated her courage for coming all the way down from Patiala to the Singhu border. One user wrote, "One of the most heartening part of the anti CAA as well as the farmer protests is the participation of women. They are right at the front and centre of the resistance against the government. More power to these courageous women!!!


Also Read: 'Ready To Talk With Folded Hands', Says PM, Union Minister Calls Protesters Naxals: How Politicians View Farmers' Protest

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

