Rajasthan: 21-Yr-Old Gang-Raped, Blackmailed For 2 Years After Police Failed To Act

In yet another shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Alwar has alleged that she was gang-raped and blackmailed by three men for over two years.

The heinous crime was perpetrated for so long because the police failed to register her complaint or take appropriate action in 2019 when the survivor stepped up demanding justice, reported India Today.

Recently, a video of the assault was reportedly shared on social media triggering massive outrage against the irresponsible act of the police department.



What Happened In Two Years?

According to media reports, the survivor was sexually assaulted for the first time when she had gone to sit for an examination in college and was abducted by one of her classmates and two other men.

On approaching the Malakhera police station in 2019, the police failed to file an FIR or take any action, according to the survivor.

The perpetrators continued to rape her by blackmailing her that they would release the video of the assault on social media.

"We are conducting an inquiry to verify the accusation and also ascertain in which form she reported the matter to police. If any negligence is found on the part of the police, action will be taken against the officials concerned," said Amit Singh, Circle Officer, Alwar Rural, said, reported The Indian Express.

On June 25, 2021, a man named Gautam Saini sent her the same video that was being used to blackmail her. He further blackmailed her to meet him if she did not want it to be forwarded to her family members. Two days later, he reportedly released the video on social media.

This led the survivor to meet Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam and file a complaint at the Mahila police station in Alwar district on June 28, reported India Today.



The Ongoing Investigations

Police officials said that three people had been arrested, including the two alleged rapists. He informed that thorough investigations are being conducted to trace down others involved in the case.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Sections 376 D (gangrape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her into marriage, etc), 384 (extortion), and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with Sections of the IT Act.



