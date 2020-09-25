Crowd Chants 'Vote Him Out' As President Donald Trump Paid His Respects To Late Justice Ginsburg

United States President Donald Trump paid his last respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg amid the chants of 'Vote Him Out' outside the US Supreme Court. Trump was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump and was seen wearing a black face mask while he stood near Ginsburg coffin which was draped in the national flag.

In response to the protests, Trump said "I think that was just a political chant. We could hardly hear it from where we were". The White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, however, called the chants "appalling and disrespectful".

Trump has already decided his two top court picks since he took the charge in 2017 and would reveal his latest choice on Saturday. His decision to move for a replacement just a few weeks before the election has sparked a fierce fight between Democrats and Republicans.

Ginsburg's death has sparked a push for the Democrats to get people to vote in favour of them.

During the last presidential elections, Ginsburg publicly criticized Trump, calling him "a faker" in one interview to which he responded by writing that Ginsburg's "mind is shot" on Twitter.



Trump has been criticized recently for not honouring Ginsburg's last wish, that her granddaughter be replaced by the next president.

