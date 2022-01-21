Mauritius Names Metro Station After Mahatma Gandhi To Pay Gratitude For India's Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the Social Housing Units Project in Mauritius via video conference on Thursday. To pay gratitude for India's support to the Metro Express Project, the Mauritius government has named one of their major metro stations as the Mahatma Gandhi station.

ANI quoted Jugnauth saying, "I have the privilege to inform you that to pay gratitude for India's support to the metro express project, My government has decided to name one of the major metro stations as Mahatma Gandhi station".

The Mauritian PM said that this event demonstrates the unique and privileged relations that both the nations share. ANI cited him saying, "This once again illustrates profound and continued commitments to the progress of Mauritius and well being of its people. Bharat ne Mauritius ko pragati ke liye hamesha sahyog diya h iske liye mauirtus ki janta hamesha Bharat ki aabhari rahegni."

According to the press release at Ministry of External Affairs website, in 2016, the Indian government had extended a grant of US$ 353 mn to the Mauritian government as a special Economic Package (SEP) to execute five priority projects identified by Mauritius, among others. The Metro Express Project was one of those projects, and with the inauguration of the Social Housing Project, on Thursday, all the high profile projects under the SEP have been implemented.

Other Projects

The inaugurated project has been implemented as part of the vibrant development partnership between the two nations. Along with the inauguration, the PMs virtually laid the foundation stone for two other projects: a state-of-the-art Civil Service College and an 8 MW Solar PV Farm.

According to the press release by the government of India, the Civil Service College, located in Reduit, is being financed under a 2017 MoU, which provides grant support of US$ 4.74 million. While under the 8 MW Solar PV Farm, 25,000 PV cells will be installed to generate around 14 GWh of green energy annually, with an estimated avoidance of 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year.

MoUs/Agreements

The event also included the exchange of two key bilateral MoUs/Agreements. An MoU between both the nations regarding Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of Small Development Projects. And an agreement for the extension of USD 190 million Line of Credit between Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) and SBM (Mauritius) Infrastructure Development Company Ltd for the Metro Express and other infrastructure projects.

Further, Jugnauth said that the implementation of these projects would have been impossible without the Lines of Credit and grants generously provided by the Indian government.

