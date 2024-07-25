Why Senior Citizen Health Insurance is Essential in Today's India

Health concerns and medical emergencies rise with age. People become susceptible to a range of illnesses and lifestyle-related ailments, along with unanticipated health difficulties. Senior citizen health insurance is an insurance plan devised for individuals above the age of 60. It covers a number of medical events, such as doctor's fees, hospitalisation costs, room rent, ambulance costs, and more.

A designated insurance plan for a senior family member ensures that their medical needs will be met. This is particularly relevant in today's fast-paced lifestyle and rising healthcare costs. The role of a health insurance policy assumes immense importance in a diverse and dynamic nation like India.

Understanding its Need in India

According to new estimates from the Population Reference Bureau, India is expected to have over 14.4 crore senior people by 2050, underscoring the urgent need to protect their health and well-being. Here are the major reasons why health insurance is a must for them.





Medical Inflation

The rise in disease rates has merged with advancements in finding treatments for these new ailments. However, these advanced treatments and procedures come at a cost. While there is a cure for almost every type of medical issue, the rising costs associated with them can be concerning. Senior citizen health insurance helps alleviate these costs and ensures that the person receives the right treatment without worrying about hefty bills.





Increase in Lifestyle Diseases

In modern-day India, most senior citizens are well-adapted to city life as they have worked here themselves or lived with their children. Unlike in older days, when grandparents used to be fit and fine, thanks to the fresh air and water in their native village, senior citizens are an easy target of critical ailments in today's pollution-laced lifestyle.

Moreover, the lack of awareness about the adverse effects of lifestyle changes has further contributed to the rise of lifestyle diseases. Immunity has gone down, and a minor health issue takes a short time to become serious. While avoiding this life is difficult, having an insurance plan can help.

Health Checkups

Senior citizens require extra care and attention. Frequent health checkups can help detect any health issues that may arise. This preventative measure ensures timely diagnosis. Consequently, it also lowers the expenses of treating the disease when it has reached a critical stage.

Many people avoid preventative check ups because doctor's fees and medical test charges can quickly become a big expense. Senior citizen health insurance offers coverage for these, ensuring stress-free checkups.





Designated Coverage

The health insurance demands of a senior citizen differ from those of a young individual. A Senior Citizen Health Insurance focuses solely on the medical issues of a senior citizen like stroke, kidney issues, cancer and other age-related ailments. This ensures that they receive the financial aid and medical care they require.





Conclusion



Our elders protect us for all our lives as our guardians. But as they age, they require equal care and protection. Senior citizen health insurance acts as a guardian, guaranteeing that your loved ones have access to high-quality medical treatment without straining their finances. It empowers them and offers peace of mind.