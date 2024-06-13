image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
What Is An Equity Fund? Top 10 Equity Funds In 2024
Finance
The Logical Indian Crew

What Is An Equity Fund? Top 10 Equity Funds In 2024

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Writer: Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Account Manager, Production

I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.

See article by Eshaan Sanjay Patil

India,  13 Jun 2024 8:45 AM GMT

Editor : Saneesh Cherian | 

Saneesh Cherian

Saneesh Cherian

President, Revenue

See article by Saneesh Cherian

Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Account Manager, Production

I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.

See article by Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Equity Mutual Funds Are A Popular Choice For Investors Looking To Achieve Substantial Returns Over The Long Term.

Introduction

Equity mutual funds are a popular choice for investors looking to achieve substantial returns over the long term. These funds invest primarily in stocks and aim to generate capital appreciation. This article will explain what equity funds are, how they work, and highlight the key considerations for the top 10 equity funds to consider for your mutual funds investment plans in 2024.

Understanding equity mutual funds

Equity mutual funds invest predominantly in shares of companies across various sectors and market capitalisations. The primary objective of these funds is to provide investors with capital growth by taking advantage of the stock market's potential for higher returns. Here are some key features of equity mutual funds:

Diversification:

Equity funds invest in a wide range of companies, spreading the investment risk across different sectors and industries.

Growth potential:

These funds offer the potential for significant capital appreciation over the long term, making them suitable for investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Professional management:

Equity mutual funds are managed by experienced fund managers who select stocks based on rigorous research and market analysis.

Variety:

There are various types of equity funds, including large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, sectoral, and thematic funds, catering to different investment preferences and risk appetites.

Types of equity mutual funds

1. Large-cap funds

Large-cap funds invest in companies with large market capitalisations, typically the top 100 companies by market value. These companies are usually well-established, providing stability and steady returns.

2. Mid-cap funds

Mid-cap funds invest in medium-sized companies, which have the potential for higher growth compared to large-cap companies but come with higher risk.

3. Small-cap funds

Small-cap funds invest in smaller companies with high growth potential. These funds are riskier but can offer substantial returns over time.

4. Multi-cap funds

Multi-cap funds invest across companies of all sizes, offering a balanced approach to risk and return by diversifying across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

5. Sectoral/thematic funds

Sectoral funds focus on specific sectors like technology, healthcare, or finance, while thematic funds invest based on particular themes or trends, such as green energy or digital innovation.

Benefits of equity mutual funds

Equity mutual funds provide several benefits, making them a popular investment choice:

Capital growth:

These funds have the potential to deliver high returns, making them ideal for wealth accumulation over the long term.

Diversification:

By investing in a range of companies, equity funds reduce the risk associated with investing in a single stock.

Liquidity:

Equity mutual funds are highly liquid, allowing investors to buy or sell units on any business day.

Tax efficiency:

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) from equity funds are tax-free up to ₹1 lakh per financial year, with gains above this limit taxed at 10%.

Choosing the right equity fund

When selecting an equity mutual fund, consider the following factors to ensure it aligns with your investment goals:

Investment horizon:

Equity funds are best suited for long-term investments. Ensure your investment horizon aligns with the fund's objectives.

Risk tolerance:

Assess your risk tolerance and choose a fund that matches your comfort level with market volatility.

Fund performance:

Review the historical performance of the fund, focusing on its track record over different market cycles.

Expense ratio:

Compare the expense ratios of similar funds to find a cost-effective option that doesn't erode your returns.

Fund manager expertise:

Consider the experience and track record of the fund manager, as their expertise can significantly impact the fund's performance.

Key considerations

Expense ratio:

This represents the annual maintenance charge a mutual fund incurs to cover various expenses such as management fees, allocation charges, advertising costs, and more.

Volatility:

This refers to the degree of variation in the price of a mutual fund over time. Standard deviation measures the dispersion of returns from the average, providing insights into the fund's historical price fluctuations. Beta, in contrast, compares the fund's volatility to that of the overall market.

Total returns since inception:

These returns give investors a long-term perspective on the fund's performance throughout its existence.

Portfolio turnover ratio (PTR):

This ratio indicates how frequently the fund's holdings are bought and sold within a specific period. A higher turnover ratio suggests more frequent trading, potentially leading to increased transaction costs and capital gains taxes for investors. Conversely, a lower turnover ratio implies a buy-and-hold strategy with fewer portfolio adjustments.

Tracking error:

This measures the variability between a mutual fund's performance and the performance of its benchmark index. A low tracking error indicates that the fund closely mirrors the benchmark, while a higher tracking error shows greater deviation.

Conclusion

Equity mutual funds offer a powerful way to grow your wealth over the long term. By understanding the different types of equity funds and their benefits, you can make informed decisions that align with your financial goals. The top 10 equity funds listed above are excellent choices to consider for your mutual funds investment plans in 2024. Whether you're looking for high growth potential, diversification, or tax efficiency, these funds provide a range of options to suit different investment preferences. Start investing in equity mutual funds today to maximise your returns and achieve your financial objectives.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
,
Editor : Saneesh Cherian
,
Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
Mutual Funds
Equity Funds
Investment
Bajaj Finsev

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X