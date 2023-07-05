Tax2Win: Your Ticket to Bigger Refunds and Stress-Free ITR Filing!

Sometimes, a taxpayer may end up paying excess tax either in the form of advance tax, TDS, TCS, or self-assessment tax. The Income Tax Department refunds this excess tax amount paid by the taxpayer in the form of an Income Tax Refund. In other words, if the tax paid is more than the actual tax, the excess amount paid can be claimed as a refund.

The income tax department calculates the tax liability and verifies the refund claimed. The income tax refund is calculated as follows -

Refund = Taxes paid (Self-assessment tax/TDS/TCS/Advance tax) - Total tax liability The Income Tax Department issues an intimation to the taxpayer consisting of the adjustments made to the taxable income or taxes paid and the resultant tax refund or demand. As per the press release of CBDT released on April 3, 2023, the Income Tax Department has made refunds of INR 3,07,352 cr in F.Y. 2022-2023, representing an increase of over 37.42% over F.Y. 2021-2022.

Are you Eligible for an Income Tax Refund? If you satisfy any of the below conditions, then you are eligible for an Income Tax Refund- If you have paid a higher tax amount than your actual tax liability.

You have paid excess tax due to a wrong or double tax deduction.

Your actual liability is less than the advance tax paid by you.

You have claimed more deductions or tax relief than previously planned.

How to Claim Income Tax Refund?



Visit the Income Tax filing portal and log in using your Id and Password. You can register using your PAN Card if you are a new user.

Click on the ‘Download’ tab and select the assessment year for which you want to download the Form.

After downloading the Excel sheet, enter the details given in your Form 16.

If you have paid excess tax, the refund amount is auto-populated and represented under the ‘refund’ section of the ITR Form.

After filling the Form, verify the details entered, and an XML file is generated and saved on your computer.

Sometimes claiming an income tax refund might be cumbersome and confusing for laymen who have zero knowledge of taxes.

How to Check Income Tax Refund Status with Tx2win? Visit the website of Tax2win.

Navigate to the ‘Products’ tab in the top menu.

Click on ‘Refund Status’ from the products drop-down menu.

On the right side of the page, there is a small form.

Just fill in the blank spaces with the applicant’s PAN number, email address, acknowledgment number, and assessment year.

Click on check refund status, and check your income tax refund status.