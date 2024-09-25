image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Swiggy Receives SEBI Approval For IPO: Key Developments And Insights

Image Credit: Free Press Journal, Image by Gray StudioPro on Freepik

Finance
The Logical Indian Crew

Swiggy Receives SEBI Approval For IPO: Key Developments And Insights

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

India,  25 Sep 2024 11:45 AM GMT  | Updated 25 Sep 2024 11:45 AM GMTcheck update history

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

The company has received approval from SEBI to launch its IPO and aims to raise over ₹11,000 crore through this.

Swiggy, the prominent Indian food delivery platform, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This significant step allows Swiggy to launch its IPO, expected in November 2024, with plans to raise over ₹11,000 crore (approximately $1.4 billion). The company aims to generate ₹5,000 crore through fresh share issuance and ₹6,664 crore via an offer-for-sale from existing shareholders.

IPO Structure and Financial Goals

Swiggy's IPO will consist of a mix of new shares and an offer-for-sale component:

  • Fresh Issuance: Approximately ₹5,000 crore.
  • Offer-for-Sale: Around ₹6,664 crore from current investors.

This strategic move is designed to bolster Swiggy's financial standing amid increasing competition in the food delivery and quick commerce sectors. The company has previously reported substantial losses, with a net loss of $207 million for the nine-month period ending December 2023.

Timeline and Next Steps

Before the IPO launch, Swiggy must publicly disclose its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) for a minimum of 21 days. During this period, the public can provide feedback on the offer document. Following this feedback window, Swiggy can officially proceed with its IPO.

  • Expected Launch: November 2024
  • Feedback Period: 21 days post UDRHP release

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

Swiggy's IPO comes at a time when the Indian food delivery market is rapidly evolving. The company competes primarily with Zomato, which went public in 2021. Together, these two companies dominate over 90% of the market. Swiggy's entry into the public market marks a pivotal moment for India's startup ecosystem.

Key Investors

  • Major backers of Swiggy include:
  • Prosus
  • SoftBank
  • Accel

These investors are expected to play crucial roles in shaping investor sentiment during the IPO process.

Conclusion: A Milestone for Swiggy

The approval from SEBI represents a critical milestone for Swiggy as it prepares for its public debut. While profitability remains a concern due to recent financial losses, the company's robust growth trajectory and strong market position make it an attractive opportunity for potential investors.

Also Read: PM Modi Meets Top Tech CEOs In New York, Pushes For India's Tech Growth

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
SEBI approval
food delivery IPO India
Swiggy market debut
Swiggy IPO

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick