image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Personal Loan Scams: Beware of Loan Sharks! 3 Bite-Sized Hacks to Avoid Frauds
Finance
The Logical Indian Crew

Personal Loan Scams: Beware of Loan Sharks! 3 Bite-Sized Hacks to Avoid Frauds

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Writer: Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Account Manager, Production

I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.

See article by Eshaan Sanjay Patil

India,  5 Aug 2024 10:18 AM GMT

Editor : Anurag Mazumdar | 

Anurag Mazumdar

Anurag Mazumdar

President, Revenue & Special Projects

See article by Anurag Mazumdar

Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Eshaan Sanjay Patil

Account Manager, Production

I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.

See article by Eshaan Sanjay Patil

The Rise of Instant Loan Apps Has Streamlined Financial Transactions, But it Has Also Ushered In a New Era of Loan Scams.

Personal Loan Scams: Financial transactions have become streamlined with the rise of instant loan apps, but this has also led to an increase in loan scams. It is important to be vigilant and follow a comprehensive checklist to protect your financial security.
The rise of instant loan apps has streamlined financial transactions, but it has also ushered in a new era of loan scams. To protect your financial well-being, it's crucial to remain vigilant and follow a comprehensive checklist when using these digital lending platforms.


Loan scams on the rise

The digital revolution has simplified loan applications, eliminating cumbersome paperwork. However, this convenience comes with increased security risks. In fiscal year 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported approximately 13,000 bank fraud cases nationwide.
Loan fraud has become increasingly sophisticated, with scammers often posing as legitimate lenders. These fraudulent operators lure unsuspecting borrowers with promises of hassle-free experiences and quick funds, often bypassing essential background checks and credit history evaluations.
Before considering any loan offer, it's advisable to check credit score, as this can help you gauge your borrowing position and identify potentially suspicious offers that seem too good to be true given your credit standing.


Essential measures to avoid falling victim

A common scam targets financially vulnerable individuals, especially those with poor credit histories struggling to secure loans. Scammers send deceptive messages and links, claiming loan approvals. When victims click these links, they're often tricked into granting extensive device access, allowing fraudsters to harvest sensitive information.


Preventive measure

Thorough Research :

Before engaging with any loan scheme, conduct comprehensive research on potential lenders. Rely on credible reviews, testimonials, and ratings to verify the lender's legitimacy.

Scam Identification :

Be wary of unsolicited loan offers through various communication channels. Engage only with reputable financial institutions and avoid sharing sensitive information until you've confirmed the lender's authenticity.

Stay Informed :

Verify lender credentials, scrutinise loan documents carefully, and avoid paying upfront fees for loan approvals. Staying informed and cautious is key to mitigating cyber fraud risks.
When exploring borrowing options, be particularly cautious of any instant cash loan app in India that doesn't follow standard verification processes or offers unusually favourable terms without proper checks.


How to report a scam and stay protected?

If you suspect fraudulent activity, promptly report it to the appropriate authorities. Document evidence by capturing clear screenshots of relevant communications or website interactions. Compile a detailed account of your interactions with the suspected scammer or fraudulent website.
To report, visit your nearest police station or cyber cell, providing them with the collected evidence and a concise explanation of the incident. Alternatively, you can file an online report through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
Remember to cease all communication with suspected scammers and refrain from providing any additional information or funds. By staying vigilant and following these guidelines, you can better protect yourself from the growing threat of personal loan scams in the evolving digital lending landscape.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
,
Editor : Anurag Mazumdar
,
Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
Loan Application
Loan Sharks
Scams
Loans
Trust
Fibe App

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick