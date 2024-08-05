Personal Loan Scams: Beware of Loan Sharks! 3 Bite-Sized Hacks to Avoid Frauds

Personal Loan Scams: Financial transactions have become streamlined with the rise of instant loan apps, but this has also led to an increase in loan scams. It is important to be vigilant and follow a comprehensive checklist to protect your financial security.

Loan scams on the rise

The digital revolution has simplified loan applications, eliminating cumbersome paperwork. However, this convenience comes with increased security risks. In fiscal year 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported approximately 13,000 bank fraud cases nationwide.

Loan fraud has become increasingly sophisticated, with scammers often posing as legitimate lenders. These fraudulent operators lure unsuspecting borrowers with promises of hassle-free experiences and quick funds, often bypassing essential background checks and credit history evaluations.

Before considering any loan offer, it's advisable to check credit score, as this can help you gauge your borrowing position and identify potentially suspicious offers that seem too good to be true given your credit standing.





Essential measures to avoid falling victim

A common scam targets financially vulnerable individuals, especially those with poor credit histories struggling to secure loans. Scammers send deceptive messages and links, claiming loan approvals. When victims click these links, they're often tricked into granting extensive device access, allowing fraudsters to harvest sensitive information.





Preventive measure

Thorough Research :

Before engaging with any loan scheme, conduct comprehensive research on potential lenders. Rely on credible reviews, testimonials, and ratings to verify the lender's legitimacy.

Scam Identification :

Be wary of unsolicited loan offers through various communication channels. Engage only with reputable financial institutions and avoid sharing sensitive information until you've confirmed the lender's authenticity.

Stay Informed :

Verify lender credentials, scrutinise loan documents carefully, and avoid paying upfront fees for loan approvals. Staying informed and cautious is key to mitigating cyber fraud risks.

When exploring borrowing options, be particularly cautious of any instant cash loan app that doesn't follow standard verification processes or offers unusually favourable terms without proper checks.





How to report a scam and stay protected?

If you suspect fraudulent activity, promptly report it to the appropriate authorities. Document evidence by capturing clear screenshots of relevant communications or website interactions. Compile a detailed account of your interactions with the suspected scammer or fraudulent website.

To report, visit your nearest police station or cyber cell, providing them with the collected evidence and a concise explanation of the incident. Alternatively, you can file an online report through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Remember to cease all communication with suspected scammers and refrain from providing any additional information or funds. By staying vigilant and following these guidelines, you can better protect yourself from the growing threat of personal loan scams in the evolving digital lending landscape.