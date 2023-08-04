How to File a Belated Income Tax Return After the Due Date?

Introduction

In India, filing an income tax return after the deadline is feasible, although doing so could result in fines and interest. You still have time to file a belated return if you missed the initial deadline for e-filing of income tax returns.

Let’s understand what belated income tax is and the process of filing it.

What are Belated Income Tax Returns?

Every Indian citizen must file their ITR as per the deadline laid by the government. The government notifies the deadline for that particular assessment year, usually 31st July. For instance, if you need to file your income tax returns for FY 2023-24, the deadline is 31st July 2023.

If you missed your ITR tax filing within the original deadline the government gave, you could file a belated return, also known as a late return. It is a return that people file after they missed the original deadline but before the extended deadline. The extended deadline for FY 2022-23 was 31st December 2022.