How To Choose Between Different Liquid Funds In The Market?

Liquid funds are a specific type of debt mutual funds. They invest in money market instruments and very short-term debt securities, typically with maturities under 91 days. Liquid mutual funds serve as a popular haven for parking surplus cash; the idea is to get a bit more return than in a savings account while maintaining near-immediate access to funds.

However, not all liquid funds are the same. Here's a simple guide on how to choose the best liquid fund for your needs.



