Are you planning to set foot in the stock market? If you are, you need to know that in the stock market there are two types of factors, i.e., you can either be an investor or you can be a trader. But, if you are already one of these two, you must know that there are various types within these two major factors.



Here, we are going to be talking about a day trader and, most importantly, how to become a day trader.



Who is a Day Trader?

A day trader is an investor that buys, sells, and trades stocks in transactions that occur on the same day. While there are numerous job titles associated with stock trading, an individual only qualifies as a day trader if they trade four times or more in five days. Day traders might trade for themselves or for financial firms that hire them.



Mentioned below are some of the primary responsibilities of a day trader: Tracking daily market developments.

Conducting trades with a short turnaround.

Using their personal accounts to fund trading.

Understanding the various financial securities.

Selling stocks that they believe will fall in value.

Investing in stocks that they feel will do well.

Now, before you could run to become a successful day trader in the stock market or find the best trading app, you should first know the benefits of becoming a trader. Why Become a Day Trader? There are no hazards to holding a stake overnight. Because day traders close out their trading positions before the end of each trading day, they don't have to worry about an overnight news event causing the market to open much lower or increase the next trading day - something that could cost them money in an overnight position.

Returns on investment compound faster (assuming profitable day trading). You might be able to use the earnings from the day before the trading day to trade a larger place the next day and make even more money.

It may take less time in total to earn a significant income. Some day traders will only make one or two trades per day, and they are usually made early in the day. By 10:00 a.m., they have completed their trading task.





How to Become a Day Trader? a) Do Some Studying



To start trading, you must first open a free Demat account. This is something you can do with a bank or a brokerage firm. A reputable broker, such as Motilal Oswal, would provide you with a free Demat account that is linked to an online trading account. The following stage is to learn about day trading and how it can benefit you. Simply described, day trading is the purchasing and selling of stocks and securities within 24 hours (on the same day).

The purpose is to make money. A day trader would have closed positions at the end of the trading day, realizing any winnings or losses. Day trading is never a long-term investment strategy. As you can see, day trading is dangerous, but helpful hints can help. b) Put Emotions Away



When people think of a successful day trader, they envision multimillionaires visiting opulent restaurants and clubs and driving around in luxury cars. Who wouldn't be drawn in? However, if you have goals, ideas, and objectives for being a day trader, you must recognize straight away that if you let materialistic rewards govern your intentions, you will certainly fail. Successful traders adhere to their approach rather than their emotions or wishes.

c) Start Small

When you've learned about markets and how to trade and are ready to enter the market, it's critical to begin small. It takes time to learn how to day trade well, and putting a lot of money on the table, to begin with is a major risk that you, as a beginning trader, should avoid. Because day trading involves risk, you need to only invest money that you will be willing to lose. As unpleasant as it may sound, you need to disconnect your emotions from the funds you use to trade with in order to ensure that your trading decisions are not emotionally controlled or instigated.

d) A Strategy is Your Holy Grail

The bulk of traders profits from tiny price moves in liquid equities or indices with moderate to high volatility. To make money, price movement is required, whether in the long or short direction. The key to profitable trading is to establish systems for determining entry and exit positions. Most traders create a style that they stick to once they are at ease with it. Some people simply trade one or two stocks every day, while others trade a small basket of favorites, but at the end of the day, remember that this favored choice is yours to make, and once you make it, you should adhere to it. Consistency is essential! Create a procedure and test it with fictitious deals. Fine-tune the procedure to find what works best for you. Before pressing the trigger, experienced traders identify what constitutes a trading setup, as well as the pattern and indicator combination they wish to see. 10 Key Steps to Become a Skillful Day Trader

Where don't risks exist? They do this everywhere - especially in the stock market. So, even if you have already been a trader and hop at the chance of becoming a day trader, there are just some attributes that you will have to know to become of the best day traders out there. Let's get started with those key points: Step 1: Assess Your Financial Goals and Trading Potential



When you are a day trader, it demands that you be more competent down the road. You would have to perform better, and the only method that you could do that is by assessing the below-mentioned points:

a) Your risk appetite

b) Your period in the market When you know enough about yourself on these points - you can always be sure that you have already set the foundation. Step 2: Your Principal Investment

Losses are part and parcel of your day trading journey, and when you know that you could possibly lose money - make sure that you always invest what you have left of your expenses. Never invest at the stake of your livelihood.

Step 3: Find the Best Securities

Just like shopping for the best quality and price online, you would have to do so in the stock market. Understand securities, and also make sure they match the financial goals that you have when it comes to day trading. This analysis gets you a long way in the day-trading game.

Step 4: Know the Market

You can never analyze the market enough. If there is one attribute that you would have to understand about the stock market, it is that you would always keep learning something new about it. It is also an ever-evolving market, which makes it a point for you to analyze the market condition well before you can start trading.

Step 5: Strategies are Always the Key-Route

Find new strategies to trade with and use them to your benefit. Learn them well, and make sure you master them to use them in your day trading procedure.

Step 6: Create a Fool-Proof Plan with a Combination of Strategy and Plan

The right strategy and a good plan will always go hand in hand. Unless you have a proper plan, you should know that your strategy will not even go the way through.

Step 7: Take a Note of Historical Information

Whenever you are all satisfied with the final outcome of your plan, you can use it as a piece of data to assist you in your future moves of day trading



Step 8: Money Management is Crucial

