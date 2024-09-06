How Secure are Pension Schemes in Volatile Markets?

Markets, whether national or global, have been dynamic not for the past one or two years but since the pandemic. The possible reasons include political changes, trade impact, etc. Well, coming back to the ground level, market volatility has mainly two outcomes, which are economic correction and inflation.

Now, many of you must be wondering if there's a way around this situation. Yes, there is, and even if it happens after a couple of years, there are ways to ensure financial security. Several investment plans, like pension schemes , offer a safety net to ensure you and your loved ones are covered in times of requirement.





Understanding the Pension Scheme in India

A pension plan is a retirement savings tool that offers consistent money for the individual in their post-retirement phase. Some plans may also guarantee financial security even when there are market highs or lows. The economic uncertainties in India make these schemes even more valuable.

Traditional pensions are designed to save and invest funds over your working years so they can be made available during retirement. Large or small, the best pension schemes in India offer a fine blend of growth and stability, making it easier for individuals to manage their finances. With an extensive list of plans available to you, you can now pick a plan that best matches your financial needs.





Exploring the Best Pension Schemes to Invest in

The importance of knowing pension plans is imperative, and so is knowing their types. While searching the market, you may find many providers and their pension plans. However, you must only pick the ones that are suitable. So, here are a few plans to explore:

1) National Pension Scheme (NPS)

The Indian government offers several savings plans, and the National Pension Scheme is an attractive pension plan. Eligibility criteria for this plan are Indian citizenship and age between 18 and 65. The pension plan offers you optional investment combinations. The financial products included in the mix are maybe equity, corporate bonds and government securities. Its cost-effective structure and tax benefits under Sections 80C and 80CCD put in additional savings to your corpus funds. Irrespective of the market status, NPS will offer you stable returns since it's offered by the government.

2) Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

This is another government-sponsored pension scheme crafted for the unorganised sector. A fixed monthly pension, ranging from ₹1,000/—to ₹5,000/—, is offered. However, the return is dependent on the contribution and the subscriber's age. The scheme ensures a regular income for low-income groups, providing financial security in their old age. Opting for APY assures guaranteed returns since it remains unaffected by market volatility.

3) ULIPs

Unit Linked Insurance Plans are great as an insurance investment. Likewise, if you put your money in that wisely, it can turn out to be an amazing retirement investment plan. It has a three-fold advantage that keeps your investment growing. You get insurance, investment elements and tax savings. Collectively, it builds a corpus enough to spend your golden years without any financial stress. In addition to these features, its flexibility makes ULIPs a great pension plan. Though this plan has several benefits, market fluctuations may impact the investments portion, which can be positive as well.

4) Money Back Plan

Although this is an insurance policy, a money-back plan can also ensure liquidity at key stages of life. In your golden years, this shall offer a lump sum amount as a maturity benefit. This is a suitable pension scheme for you if you're looking for regular returns alongside life coverage. It can even help you fulfil any short-term financial goals whilst preparing for retirement. Being a short-term plan, there's not much that you can expect, but as a retirement plan, it serves you adequate coverage.





Building a Financially Secure Retirement Period

Your golden years are an important phase of your life, and it's necessary that you live free from stress during those leisure years. While you may consider financial resources not to be a source of happiness, knowing your loved ones will have something gives you peace of mind. Life's full of uncertainties, and what may come next isn't always planned.

