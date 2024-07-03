All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Explore Must-Have Home Appliances On Bajaj Mall
Writer: Eshaan Sanjay Patil
I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.
India, 3 July 2024 8:48 AM GMT
Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil
I am a film maker and journalist by profession. I have worked as a Production Manager before I completed my PGDM in Film Making.
Browse Through Essential Appliances Available on Bajaj Mall Inclusive of Top Brands, Exclusive Offers, and Flexible EMI Choices.
There is no place like home. Your home is an extension of who you can be and what makes you comfortable. But making a comfortable home look stylish is not accidental; it starts with having essential appliances. These gadgets help us to perform our chores faster thus save time. This write-up expounds more on these necessary machines which vary from one room to another i.e., kitchen laundry etc; their benefits in our lives generally and how they can even enhance your cooking skills.
On the other hand, purchasing kitchen appliances may strain your pocket. Depending on whether one is starting up a new house or simply upgrading their current setup, this activity can be quite expensive. It’s important to note that high-quality products always come with high price tags so it’s necessary for a person to choose wisely.
But who said one has to break a bank simply because they want these things in their homes? There are various strategies through which an individual can make such buys affordable while still meeting quality standards. For example, using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card buyers are able to acquire necessary hobs and chimneys on No Cost EMIs.
This article will explore key household appliances that are essential and more. We will also showcase a few home appliances, give their prices and talk about the advantages of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
Checklist for essential appliances
Fridge:
The heart of any kitchen; it keeps food fresh whilst prolonging its shelf-life. There are different sizes and styles such as one door, double door or even frost free fridges.
Cooking range/oven:
A cooking range or oven gives you the ability to boil, bake, roast, simmer etc- this can be gas or electric.
Microwave oven:
For quick and easy defrosting, warming, and even basic cooking, a microwave is a modern miracle.
Chimney/kitchen hood:
When you cook, a chimney or hood efficiently extracts grease, smoke, and other odors, keeping your kitchen spick and span.
Water purifier:
Make an investment in pure drinking water by getting a water purifier that guarantees your family's health by eliminating pollutants.
Small appliances:
Electric kettles, food processors, toasters, and blenders are great additions to any kitchen. They up your culinary game with additional utility and ease.
A list of must-have Home Appliances
Financing options with Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Mall provides a wide selection of home appliances. With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, which includes a pre-approved credit limit, you can purchase any home appliance on No Cost EMIs. Some products also come with a zero down payment option.
Benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card
Save money:
Get competitive prices that won't break the bank.
Interest-free EMIs:
Split your purchases into manageable installments without paying any interest.
Zero down payment:
For certain products, you can skip the upfront costs and pay nothing at the beginning.
Wide product selection:
Explore a massive range of over a million products at Bajaj Finserv partner stores in India, so you can find exactly what you're looking for.
Exclusive rewards:
Enjoy awesome deals and cashback offers when you use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
Beyond the above list, Bajaj Mall offers a vast selection of home appliances from a variety of renowned brands, right from washing machines to gas stoves.
You can compare features and find the ideal appliances to suit your requirements. You can then head over to any of our partner stores to get a hands-on experience with the range of appliances. Plus, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can take advantage of convenient EMI options.
Once you've found your preferred home appliance and made your purchase, you can also opt for the Asset Assure membership plan! It's like having an extra layer of protection for your appliances. This plan covers the repair costs of your appliances even after the warranty period ends.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Eshaan Sanjay Patil,
Editor : Saneesh Cherian,
Creatives : Eshaan Sanjay Patil