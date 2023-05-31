How To Track The Status Of Your E-filing Of Income Tax Returns?

Introduction



Electronic filing of income tax returns has become the standard in the digital era, providing taxpayers convenience and efficiency. After e-filing your income tax returns, you may be curious about the status of your submission. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to keep tabs on the progress of your e-filing. The blog will give you a sense of relief and guarantee that you meet your tax responsibilities on schedule. This article will further discuss different ways to track the status of your e-filed income tax returns.

Acknowledgment Number

For e-filing your income tax returns , the initial step is to obtain a unique acknowledgment number. The number provided is a reference for tracking the status of your e-filing. Be sure to write down this number because you will need it for future tracking methods.

Income Tax Department Website

The Income Tax Department's website is a trustworthy platform to keep track of the status of your e-filed income tax returns. To monitor your filing status, simply adhere to these instructions:

Go to the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

To access your account, enter your user ID, password, and captcha.

After logging in, select the 'View Returns/Forms' option on the dashboard.

Choose the correct assessment year and select the form for filing your income tax returns.

The current status of your e-filed return can be found under the 'Status' column.

Stay informed throughout the e-filing process with real-time updates on your filing status available on the Income Tax Department's website.

Mobile Application

The Income Tax Department has created a mobile app named 'Aaykar Setu' to meet the needs of the increasing number of smartphone users. This application allows you to access various services, such as keeping tabs on your ITR tax filing progress. Learn how to utilize the tracking app with these steps:

You can easily get the 'Aaykar Setu' app on your smartphone by downloading and installing it from the app store.

To start, open the application and select the 'Services' section.

Choose 'Track Return Status' from the available services list.

Provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) and the assessment year for which you wish to check the status.

The application will exhibit the current condition of your electronically filed tax return, enabling you to remain informed about its advancement.

Email and SMS Alerts

You can receive email and SMS alerts to conveniently track your e-filing status. After you e-file your income tax returns, the Income Tax Department will send you an acknowledgment through email and on your registered mobile number. This confirmation acts as evidence of submission and contains a unique acknowledgment number, as previously stated. Moreover, you will receive frequent updates from the Income Tax Department regarding the status of your return through email and SMS. To stay updated on the status of your e-filing, simply monitor your inbox and mobile notifications.

CPC Bangalore

The CPC Bangalore processes income tax returns that are filed electronically. You can contact the CPC helpline to obtain more detailed information about your e-filing status. If you have any questions about e-filing, the helpline is available to provide assistance and updates, and they are ready to help you with any queries. To ensure a smooth interaction when contacting the helpline, make sure to have your acknowledgment number and relevant details ready.

Tax Return Preparer (TRP)

If you've hired a Tax Return Preparer (TRP) to help you with your income tax returns, they can also aid you in monitoring the progress of your e-filing. Tax Return Practitioners (TRPs) are professionals who are authorized to help taxpayers with the process of preparing and filing their tax returns. These professionals are knowledgeable about e-filing and have tools to help you keep track of your submission's progress. In case you have taken assistance from a TRP, you can contact them with your acknowledgment number to receive updates on the status of e-filing.

Conclusion

It's important to keep track of your e-filed income tax returns to ensure you've met your tax responsibilities and feel confident about it. To keep track of your e-filing progress, you can use various methods mentioned in the article. Make sure to keep your acknowledgment number in a safe place and check for updates frequently to ensure a seamless and stress-free ITR tax filing process.