AU Small Finance Bank's Premium Metal Credit Card Zenith Plus - Crowing Symbol of Success with Signature Perks

AU Small Finance Bank has launched the Zenith+ premium credit card, offering a gateway to an exclusive lifestyle with unparalleled privileges and rewards. This elite card elevates your user experience with a sleek metal credit card, Taj Epicure Membership, and a welcome benefit of 5,000 reward points or brand vouchers upon activation. Enjoy complimentary international and domestic lounge access annually, luxury airport meets and assist services, golf games and lessons, and buy-one-get-one-free movie/event tickets. Additionally, you'll have access to dedicated global concierge services, priority email support, and 24/7 customer service, ensuring a world of premium living, enriched with rewards and exclusive perks.





Zenith Plus Metal Credit Card

AU Small Finance Bank launched its premium Zenith+ metal credit card . Crafted with sleek stainless steel, this solidly built card offers an elevated user experience with signature perks exclusively for those who embody distinction.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for AU Small Finance Bank's Zenith+ metal credit card are:

Income eligibility - The monthly net income should be INR 2.5 Lakh.

- The monthly net income should be INR 2.5 Lakh. Age eligibility- The minimum age is 21 at the time of application, and the upper age limit is 60 at the time of credit card expiry.

The minimum age is 21 at the time of application, and the upper age limit is 60 at the time of credit card expiry. Strong credit score - Preference is given to applicants with a high credit score demonstrating a good repayment history.

Preference is given to applicants with a high credit score demonstrating a good repayment history. Location Eligibility - The Applicant must be an Indian resident. The exclusive premium credit card is currently available in serviceable Indian Pin codes.





Top Benefits

Top Benefits of the AU Small Finance Bank Zenith+ Metal Credit Card:

Welcome Benefit - Card Holder will earn Reward Points/ Luxury Brand Vouchers worth INR 5000 on Zenith+ Card Activation

> Card Holder will be entitled with a complimentary Taj Epicure Membership on a retail spends of INR 12 lakhs in a card anniversary year

Rewards-

> Card Holder will earn 2 RP for every INR 100 spent on travel, dinning & international

> Card Holder will earn 1 RP for every INR 100 spent across all merchant categories

Value of 1 RP = 1 INR

Monthly Milestone Benefit - Card Holder will earn 1000 RP on retail spends of INR 75000 per statement cycle Travel

> Lounge in Luxury & Travel in comfort

1. International Airport Lounges- 16 International Airport lounge access using priority pass

2. Domestic Airport Lounges- 16 Domestic Airport lounge access. Usage of Priority Pass in India is chargeable

3. Low International Mark- up Fees of 0.99% on all international transactions.

4. Airport Meet and Assist- Card Holder can avail end- to-end VIP check-in with 4 complimentary service per annum max 1 per calendar quarter)





Lifestyle Privileges –

> Card Holder can enjoy 16 complimentary buy one gets one movie/event tickets (BOGO) on annual basis (max 4 per quarter up to discount of Rs. 500 per ticket) Card Holder can enjoy up to 8 complimentary golf games/lesson annually (Up to 2 complimentary golf rounds/lessons per calendar quarter)





Additional Benefits

> Fuel Surcharge Waiver- 1 % fuel Surcharge Waiver for fuel transactions done across all fuel stations in the country

> Dedicated Concierge Service- Card Holder can avail concierge services at 1800- 210-0298 / -) for customizing travel, entertainment and leisure experiences





Priority Email Support

Priority Customer Service

Dos and Don’ts

Essential dos and don’ts for managing your credit card include:

Dos:

Use AU Zenith+ as your preferred card to maximise your rewards.

In case of any queries, contact our customer service available 24*7 at 1800 1200 1500/ or can also drop their queries creditcard.priority@aubank.in

Set payment reminders and pay bills on time to avoid finance and late payment charges.

Don’ts:

Don't default on minimum due payment.

Don't share card or PIN details with anyone, including bank staff.

Don't use the card on unfamiliar or insecure websites.





Conclusion

Upgrade and enjoy exclusive perks of AU Zenith+ Credit Card with its functionality offerings. Apply today for AU Zenith+ Credit Card.





FAQs

What are the fees associated?

There are no joining/annual fees. Charges will only be applicable in case of late payments, cash advances etc., which has been detailed out in MITC.





What is the eligibility and application process?

A minimum income of 2.5 lakhs per month is required. Age should be between 21-60 years. You can apply online or at the branch office.