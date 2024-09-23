image All section
AU Small Finance Bank’s Commitment to Supporting Women’s Financial Goals
Finance
AU Small Finance Bank’s Commitment to Supporting Women’s Financial Goals

India,  23 Sep 2024 11:11 AM GMT  | Updated 23 Sep 2024 12:03 PM GMT

Living in the Present Dynamic World Comes With its Own Blend of Conveniences and Stresses.

Living in the present dynamic world comes with its own blend of conveniences and stresses. While technology has made certain aspects of life much more accessible, the fast pace also brings in new challenges. Balancing work, family time, self-care, and many other responsibilities can be overwhelming at times.
In this article, we will explore how AU Women's savings accounts are helping women manage their finances better.

AU Women Savings Account

AU Women savings account is t designed to cater to women's financial requirements. It can help women save money and build a financially secure future. The account offers a higher interest rate compared to other savings accounts. The account also offers lucrative debit card offers.
If you do not have a women's savings account, you can apply for a savings account with AU Small Finance Bank by following easy steps. AU SFB is among the few financial institutions in India offering video KYC (Know Your Customer) services in a true sense.

Key Features

Notable features of AU SFB women's savings accounts include the following:
  • High Interest Rate
Earn a high 7.25%* interest rate annually on your savings with AU Women Savings Account. AU Small Finance Bank pays this interest directly into your account every month. This way, your money grows faster.
Check the Savings Account Interest Rates on the designated web page for full details on the interest rates.
  • Cutting-edge Digital Banking facility
AU Small Finance Bank digital banking tools allow instant, 24/7 access to your money and accounts. Through the AU 0101 mobile app or net banking website, you can check account balances, transfer funds between your accounts, pay bills, and do much more.
  • Unmatchable Convenience
You no longer need to visit a branch for your banking needs. The Video Banking facility offered by AU SFB allows you to make transactions and place service requests remotely. The video banking feature can connect seamlessly with a banking representative. It's like having branch services at the comfort of your home.

Benefits of AU Women Savings Accounts

Notable benefits of AU women's savings accounts are as follows.
  • Feature Rich Debit Card
The Visa Gold debit card you get with your women’s savings account provides unmatchable benefits such as purchase protection, enhanced insurance coverage, and 1000+ exciting discounts and offers on leading brands across India.
  • Extended Banking Hours
Extended banking hours of AU Small Finance Bank help you manage your money effectively while handling your other responsibilities. You can visit the branch before and after standard working hours. You don't need to take time off from work or other commitments. AU makes all the arrangements to ensure your banking requirements fit your schedule.
  • Convenience
You can meet your average account balance requirements through your savings account balance and the fixed deposit accounts you hold with the Bank.
  • Digital Banking Services
You can deposit money into your account hassle-free without needing to fill out a paper deposit slip. AU SFB’s banking processes make getting funds into your account very convenient.

Parting Words

There was a time when providing women’s savings accounts was considered a marquee feature of financial institutions. Things have completely changed in recent times, all for the better. Leading small finance banks in India, such as the AU Small Finance Bank, offer exciting features in their women’s savings accounts. For example, many women customers find high interest rates and dedicated relationship officers provided on women’s savings accounts very appealing.
