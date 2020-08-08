Fact Check

Fact Check: Twitter Mourns Death Of A Person Who Is Alive, Fake Account Spins A Dubious Tale

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that a young Dr Aisha died from COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Aug 2020 8:34 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Twitter Mourns Death Of A Person Who Is Alive, Fake Account Spins A Dubious Tale

On August 2, Twitter was abuzz regarding a photo of seemingly a young doctor who claimed that she was about to be hooked to a ventilator soon as she was suffering from the contagious COVID-19. From the account the viral tweet was posted, it was informed that she died. Tweeple started mourning the death of the doctor.

Viral Narrative

The original tweet was made from an account called @Aisha_must_sayz. The account has now been deleted.

"Haya friends not coping with Covid-19. Going to be hooked up to the ventilator sometime today. Remember me, my smile to you. Thank U 4 Ur friendship. Will miss Ull. Be safe take this deadly virus seriously. Luv u guys. Bye," reads the message which was posted on July 30.

Below is a screenshot of the viral tweet from the Wayback Machine website:


Below is a screenshot of the account's bio:


Another tweet from that account which was apparently from Dr Aisha's sister later appealed for prayers for the doctor. Another image that was doing the rounds showed purported Dr Aisha strapped to a ventilator.

Below is a screenshot:


One message said that her family was given a sealed coffin after her death.

Viral Claims




Claim:

Young Dr Aisha died from COVID-19.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Viral Photo Unrelated To 'Dr Aisha'

A reverse image search as pointed out by several Twitter users clearly showed that the photograph which claimed to show the doctor hooked to a ventilator is actually from a report dating back to 2017.


Dubious Account

Another peculiar aspect of this account was that everything that was tweeted by this account was picked up from elsewhere, or copied word to word from other accounts. Below is a screenshot displaying this:


Below is a photo of the viral photo and the logo of the facility, Life Healthcare:


Tanya Bennets of Life Health Care, South Africa confirmed to BOOMLive that the photo was from their hospital. She added that viral narrative surrounding the person in the photo is "fake news".

According to the report, on researching visual clue on one of the photos from the fake account it was found that the woman in the viral photo was a student of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU), South Africa.

Student president of the Mthata campus of WSU, Siphesihle Ayanda Msomi, identified her and confirmed that she was a student in the Mthata campus of the university and was "alive".

"It was quite disturbing to know that someone would spread horrible and sick rumours about me. Someone has taken the photos from my personal social media accounts and the same for my family's accounts. This is an attempt to hurt me and settle personal scores," the student herself was quoted as saying regarding the misuse of her photos and the fake narrative being circulated on social media.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

