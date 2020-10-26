An image showing massive crowd has gone viral on social media claiming to be from Yogi Adityanath's recent rally in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections are round the corner. It will be held from October 28 to November 7 in three phases. Ahead of Bihar elections, Yogi Adityanath conducted rallies in Bihar.

The image is being shared with the caption, "योगी आदित्यनाथ को सुनने के लिए बिहार की एक रैली में उमड़ा जनसैलाब जयश्रीराम के नारों से गूंजा मैदान |" which translates in English as 'A huge crowd came to listen to Yogi Adityanath in his Bihar rally. The ground echoed with the chants of Jai Shree Ram."









Claim:

Image showing huge crowd is of Yogi Adityanath's recent rally in Bihar.

Fact Check

The Logical Indian did a reverse Image Search and found the same image published in Desh Gujarat website. The image was published with the headline, 'The Kolkata crowd at Modi's rally' on February 5, 2014.





Thus, an old image of Narendra Modi's rally West Bengal rally has gone viral with the false claim of Yogi Adityanath's recent Bihar rally.

