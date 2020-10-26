Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Image Shared As The Crowd In Yogi Adityanath's Recent Bihar Rally

An old image from Narendra Modi's rally has been revived with the claim as recent Yogi Adityanth's rally in Bihar before elections.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   26 Oct 2020 6:52 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-26T12:33:02+05:30
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Old Image Shared As The Crowd In Yogi Adityanaths Recent Bihar Rally

An image showing massive crowd has gone viral on social media claiming to be from Yogi Adityanath's recent rally in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections are round the corner. It will be held from October 28 to November 7 in three phases. Ahead of Bihar elections, Yogi Adityanath conducted rallies in Bihar.

The image is being shared with the caption, "योगी आदित्यनाथ को सुनने के लिए बिहार की एक रैली में उमड़ा जनसैलाब जयश्रीराम के नारों से गूंजा मैदान |" which translates in English as 'A huge crowd came to listen to Yogi Adityanath in his Bihar rally. The ground echoed with the chants of Jai Shree Ram."



Claim:

Image showing huge crowd is of Yogi Adityanath's recent rally in Bihar.

Fact Check

The Logical Indian did a reverse Image Search and found the same image published in Desh Gujarat website. The image was published with the headline, 'The Kolkata crowd at Modi's rally' on February 5, 2014.


Thus, an old image of Narendra Modi's rally West Bengal rally has gone viral with the false claim of Yogi Adityanath's recent Bihar rally.

Also Read: Fact Check: Doctored Photo Of Mumbai Mirror Circulated With Headline "No Mention Of Plot To Assassinate PM Modi"

Claim Review :  Image showing crowd is of Yogi Adityanaths recent rally in Bihar.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  Misleading
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian